Memorial Day is a time for reflection.
And reverence.
And respect.
Set aside to honor the fallen since its origination after the Civil War, it was intended as a space for solemnity, where service and sacrifice are acknowledged.
On this day, in communities big and small, traditionally, ceremonies with parades, salutes and speeches attest to the fact that the history of Memorial Day has been written by those who had laid down their lives for the freedoms of others.
But this year’s celebration struck a slightly different chord because of the ongoing fight against a global pandemic.
In their remarks on May 25, 2020, veteran leaders across the country also included those who serve on the frontlines drawn by the coronavirus.
In Waverly, in a scaled-down ceremony in the parking lot at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, Rich Miller, the Commander of American Legion Post No. 176, and the event’s emcee, noted that the pandemic changed Memorial Day 2020.
“Every crisis has new heroes,” he said. “During the 9/11 attacks, they were the first responders running into the burning and crumbling buildings as others ran out. Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, the most visible heroes are the healthcare professionals, who are saving others and risking their own lives while doing so.”
Miller praised the frontline heroes in the fight against the pandemic, as they have “much in common” with the veterans who served their country.
“They are the men and women who have sacrificed their own lives so others could live,” he said. “They are both elite and ordinary. They are elite in the sense of character. Giving your life so others could live is the ultimate definition of selfless.”
VOLUNTEERS DECORATE GRAVESIDES AT HARLINGTON CEMETERY
Among the selfless doing their patriotic duty to help honor veterans on Memorial Day is an army of volunteers who help with the decoration of Waverly’s Harlington Cemetery.
Because of the coronavirus, the Avenue of the Flags, the signature display of over 400 big flags at the cemetery, each bearing the name of a local veteran, could not be installed. The logistics of handling the flags, which are kept in the former Terex building, and the involved nature of transporting them and placing them along the cemetery road, could not be accomplished safely, Miller told Waverly Newspapers later.
But while the virus disrupted the long-standing tradition of posting the impressive patriotic exhibit of U.S. flags, a powerful sight to behold, for sure, and a memorial in its own right, countless volunteers led by Bob and Sue O’Hare took on the arduous task of placing over 1,400 flags at the graves of area veterans at Harlington Cemetery.
So many had stepped up to assist in the effort that the Post had to issue a public statement, notifying the community no more helping hands were needed.
The small flags by the veterans’ headstones at the cemetery spoke eloquently of the fact that despite the pandemic, the tribute to its fallen heroes is a duty of the living, and one that many Waverly volunteers felt compelled to fulfill.
The original order to decorate veterans’ graves came from Gen. John Logan, who designated May 5, 1868, for the “purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves off comrades who died in defense of their country.” It is this order, for what was first called Decoration Day that has been carried on since.
WALKING THROUGH HARLINGTON CEMETERY ON MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Life takes on a different meaning at the cemetery.
Walking by the burial sites on Memorial Day weekend is like flipping through the pages of history.
And therein, in the lives of the sons and daughters who paid the ultimate price, and in their tombstones, ordinary or ornate, resides the moral compass of a community that treasures its veterans.
The final resting place of the departed at Harlington is steeped in peace.
Occasionally, the quietude is broken by the clear-voiced chirping of a startled bird, by the whip of a squirrel’s tail, dashing at the speed of lighting up the spine of a pine branch, or by the rustling of oak leaves buoyed up by a random gust of wind.
A sense of serenity reigns under the majestic trees, and along the paths.
After the living leave the grounds, the peace is restored.
Memorial Day turns the cemetery into a colorful garden of memories, where the lush green of the freshly cut grass stands in stark contrast with the sternness of the final verdict rendered by the headstones.
A slideshow posted on the paper’s website shows the mood at the cemetery over the weekend.
In the section where the Civil War veterans are buried, and where many of the headstones show the wear of time, the small flags and the markers, identifying the grave as a veteran’s, were reminders that the passage of time erodes the metal or the stone, but not the memory.
In the newer parts of the cemetery, the flags and the markers were amplified by flower baskets of artificial or fresh flowers.
On Monday morning, a float of flags featuring all the military services, was parked by the entrance, and a patriotic arrangement of flowers by Eckers Flowers was added to the Veterans’ Memorial.
The decorations of this year’s cemetery also included a Flanders Fields exhibit displayed in the usual grassy area of the cemetery overlooking the main road. Smaller than usual, it featured small crosses and poppies, immortalized by Lt. Col. John McCrae, the Canadian physician who penned the poem “In Flanders Fields,” to honor those who fell in the April 1915 battle of Belgium’s Ypres Salient in World War I.
THE 2020 MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY
Miller, the emcee of the Waverly Memorial Day ceremony, told the story of how the poem was written, and played a musical rendition of it.
“‘In Flanders Fields’ is certainly a very powerful poem, reminding us of our mission to carry the torch, hold it high, and pass it on for generations to come,” he said.
Earlier in the program, Miller reminded those who had gathered why remembering members of all services is important:
“Whether they lay in Arlington or in a small county cemetery, let us not forget those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, so we could enjoy the freedoms we have today,” Miller said. “We also need to remember that those that do not have a marker or a plot of ground to lie in. They are the ones who were lost at sea. The ocean is their gravestone. They are on eternal patrol.”
Janell Miller, Rich’s wife and president of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary, read the opening prayer.
Under ordinary circumstances, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the ladies’ auxiliaries of the American Legion, the AMVETS, the Marine Corps League and the VFW would lay wreaths and offer prayers to the families of the fallen heroes from their organizations, but because of the coronavirus restrictions, Janell Miller spoke for all.
“Comfort the families who mourn and suffer,” she said. “Help us honor and support them, let us be mindful of each sacrifice made on behalf of the American people by our sons, daughters, husbands, wives, mothers, fathers and friends.”
Glenn Cyphers, the Commandant of the Marine Corps League of Northeast Iowa, Detachment 1241, recognized the leadership of all veterans organizations. In addition to the Millers, Cyphers noted the following people for the record: Kathy Epley, the President of the American Legion Post Auxiliary; AMVETS Post 79 Commander Ron Ihde, and President of the Auxiliary Mary Steinbach; Sons of AMVETS Commander John Mohlis; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2208 Commander Jeff Ryant, and President of the Auxiliary Milora Johanns, and Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Nancy Anderson.
In describing the veterans in his speech, Miller pointed out that the sacrifices of the pandemic-fighting healthcare workers bring to mind the military doctors and nurses who, at their own peril, treat others in the battlefield.
He summed up the story of Pharmacist Mate Third Class Jack Williams, who was barely 20 years old when he landed on Iwo Jima. For his heroic actions in the field on March 3, 1945, in treating wounded Marines, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
Miller also relayed the story of Lt. Sharon Lane, who requested to be transferred to serve in Vietnam as a nurse. She was just 25 when, on June 8, 1969, a Soviet-built rocket struck her hospital, killing her and many others.
To recognize the healthcare and other frontline workers, including grocery workers, factory workers and farmers, for their sacrifices during the pandemic, Miller picked out a song with a familiar Waverly presence. Attendees heard “You Raise Me Up,” performed by the Texas Tenors, of which Waverly’s native son, John Hagen, is a member.
After that, the firing squad saluted the fallen.
Jeff Franzen played “Taps,” the AMVETS Riders gave a Thunder Salute with their bikes, ramping up the patriotic mood, which culminated with “God Bless America.”
The WAVP lost one of their own over Memorial Day weekend.
Bob Maxfield, an Army chef, and one of the founding members of Trail Riders of Bremer County, passed away on May 24, at the age of 91. He was a lifelong member of the AMVETS Post No. 79, WAVP, and Peace United Methodist Church.
Miller said his passing on Memorial Day was a fitting end to a life lived in service to others.
“It’s going to seem much different not having him around,” he said. “We will be honoring him Friday with military rights. It is the least we could do to honor his memory.
“It’s appropriate that Bob is the one that we do it for. It will be a personal tribute for somebody we think a lot of.”
WAVERLY CITIZENS PLAY TAPS
Elsewhere in town, during Memorial Day weekend, people walked to the Veterans Tribute on Bremer Avenue, enjoyed the flags posted by Waverly Utilities along the street in keeping with tradition.
At least four community members — Dick Moeller, Keith Collins, Emily Neuendorf and W-SR sophomore Ellie Neuendorf — joined, from their porches, a nationwide celebration at 3 p.m. on Monday to play “Taps.”
“On Memorial Day you are supposed to play ‘Taps’ to recognize everyone that served,” said Ellie Neuendorf, a trumpet player at the high school band. “I played it on the porch because I wanted to recognize the people who passed away while serving in the U.S. military, and I wanted the neighbors to hear it, so they could remember the people who served as well.”