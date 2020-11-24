“I am not lost.
“I was handmade for you.
“If you are cold and need me, please take me.”
If scarves could talk, that’s what they might say to those who rely on them for warmth and comfort.
It’s a good thing that these yarnful expressions of love for those in need are on the record, with this typed and laminated heart-warming message tagged onto them, because the women who knitted and crocheted them are quick to deflect attention.
Like the arms of colorful garlands of caring, the scarves showcase the town’s well-documented goodness, which gains more visibility around the holidays.
But that they popped up — bright and bold and beautiful — at a time when many grapple with the loss of a job or a loved one brought on by the coronavirus pandemic — sends a healing message to comfort-needing souls.
Hence the uplift in the benevolent idea of giving scarves to strangers as a triumph of the spirit of a community that reaches out to those in need with an embrace.
On Monday morning, Waverly’s Paula Stevenson, the dynamo behind the charitable effort, went around town, hanging out scarves on the grills around newly planted trees along Main Street, on playground equipment in parks around town, along the railing near the Bremer Avenue Bridge and on the Wartburg campus, among other locations.
She had just finished placing one near Walgreens and crossed the street to place two more in front of the newspaper office, when she noticed a couple of young people in front of one of the scarves. They read the note, and Paula shouted encouragingly for them to take the scarf.
With a bounce in her step, the girl turned back, took the scarf and put it on.
“It was the highlight of my day,” Paula said. “It was very cute. I was very happy that someone wanted it. Wartburg students come from all over, and some of them are unprepared for Iowa winters.”
This is the second year the scarves have adorned Waverly in this fashion, but the first one their presence has been felt in the midst of an economic and emotional crisis precipitated by a pandemic.
The women behind the scenes of this year’s effort are Rhonda Bleadorn, Sandy Denington, Beth Stevens and Paula Stevenson, all of Waverly, Carla Miller, of Plainfield, Pat Schmidt, of Florida, and Sue White, of Shell Rock.
Their names are here for the record, not for applause.
And while they are all united in the reasons for knitting for this project, they each threaded a different path to the craft.
For White, for instance, who took part in last year’s endeavor, knitting is one way to reconnect with the legacy of her late mother, Charlene Hansen, who passed away in October of 2015.
A dedicated sewer and knitter, Charlene was used to making clothes for Sue, who happened to be rather tall, so purchased clothes rarely fit her.
Prior to picking up the needles last year, for the first round of the scarves project, Sue had not touched them since she was in elementary school, when with the help of her mother, she managed to knit a scarf.
But as is well established, a kid’s fingers are impatient, and at the time, Sue preferred to play with her friends rather than sit down and count the number of loops she had to make in a row to get the pattern right.
The memory makes Sue smile today, as she is a grandmother herself, and now able to appreciate the soothing aspect of knitting.
“I am glad she took the time to teach me,” Sue said of her mother’s efforts when she was a kid. “So here I am, knitting, she is getting a chuckle, I am sure.”
Sue is thankful not only with that belated sign of gratitude which can only be earned with age, but also because knitting — and she is really slow at it — helped her focus on a productive activity during the pandemic.
“I guess I enjoy knitting when it helps people,” she said.
Schmidt, the Florida woman, knitted not only scarves, but also contributed a whole lot of knitted slippers, which Paula plans to donate to the Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, the women’s shelter, along with her bathrobe-a-thon, the collection of bath robes she has been donating to the shelter for the past eight years.
This year’s project attracted Stevens, a retired writer of cook books at the now-defunct G&R Publishing in Waverly. She said she took on the scarves since she loves crocheting.
“I just had more time, and it’s a good thing, nobody should go hungry or cold and I think if we can do a little something, I like to do it,” she said.
About 60 scarves have been distributed around town, and Paula keeps an eye on them and replaces the taken ones while supplies last. Meanwhile the project, which has no formal name, will continue next year.
“It’s human beings caring for human beings,” Paula said.