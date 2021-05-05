Running is not really a typical retirement hobby.
Golfing, perhaps, traveling, gardening, reading and puttering around, not to mention hanging out with the grandkids and watching them play baseball, plus solving all the world’s problems over a cup of coffee at the Hy-Vee dining area at 6 a.m., are the more likely highlights on a retired person’s calendar.
But at 65, Waverly’s Keith Tomlinson, freshly retired as pastor at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, picked running as his go-to activity without blinking an eye.
That was 12 years ago.
Two years later, at 67, he ran his first marathon.
In rapid succession, eight other marathons and 17 half marathons followed, all in Wisconsin, where Keith and his wife, Virginia, had moved to in their sunset years.
“I wanted to stay active, and I ended up doing marathons,” he said.
On Saturday, Keith achieved another noteworthy first, which is going into the family history book for sure — he teamed up with his daughter-in-law, Becky, and his granddaughter, Allison, and the trio finished the TriByKnight triathlon organized by The W.
It happened to be the 10th anniversary of the event, which attracted 239 starters.
It was also the first one since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered public events and imposed restrictions on everyday communal activities.
But for Keith, it was more than his first Waverly relay.
Becky handled the 300-yard swim in The W’s pool, while Allison biked the 15-mile course.
For the 5K running leg of the triathlon, Keith was sustained by the caring presence of his daughter-in-law and his granddaughter who ran beside him to cheer him up.
Many onlookers were touched by the scene, but they would have felt an even deeper appreciation of the history that they were witnessing had they known a little about the Tomlinson team.
What was unfolding at Walston-Hoover Stadium was that the three generations of Tomlinsons — all eager to conquer the physical and mental challenge of exertion — are all Knights at heart.
And during the run, they even swapped stories about their alma mater.
“My grandfather talked about buildings that don’t even exist on campus anymore,” Allison told Waverly Newspapers. “My mom talked about what the buildings were like before they were renovated to how they are now. The TriByKnight gave us a new opportunity to share stories that they may have forgotten until physically on campus to bring them back.”
Keith Tomlinson comes to town, starts tradition
It is at Wartburg College that in his freshman year, in German class that Keith Tomlinson, a sociology major, met Virginia Boldt, a physical education and English major.
And when later on they married, they bought, for $1,000, one of the 32-foot-long trailers the college owned and used as married student housing.
“It was as tiny as could be,” Keith recalled. “The rent for the lot was $10.”
In 1965, the couple moved to Dubuque for Keith to attend seminary. He had thought about becoming a pastor in his younger years, but that decision firmed up when he was at Wartburg.
Ordained in 1969, he served as pastor in a small church in Marion, Ohio, then returned to Iowa for an assignment in Marshalltown. The small community in Rake, population 225, followed; then a call to Clear Lake, and finally Bartels, where he remained for 21 years, wrapped up his career in the church.
While in Waverly, Pastor Tomlinson was tireless in his efforts to serve the residents, and he could be seen at various times of the day dashing up and down the stairs or hurrying between buildings to be where he was most needed.
One of his expressions of care was a column he wrote for Waverly Newspapers for 16 years, where he featured life at Bartels and highlighted residents, creating a historic record of people and happenings and sharing them with the community.
While living in Wisconsin for a dozen years after retiring from Bartels, Keith continued to write a column for the local paper there, but since his return to Waverly, he has been occupied with, well, reading, gardening and preaching on Sunday mornings on occasion.
Waverly is home for the Tomlinsons in more than one way.
All three of the Tomlinson boys — Brad, Jeremy and Nathan — attended Wartburg College, and Jeremy and Nathan graduated from it.
Just like Keith and Virginia had met their freshman year at Wartburg, so did Becky, and her husband, Nathan, meet their freshman year. Both earned degrees in math and computer science in 1994.
The third generation of the Tomlinson Wartburg legacy belongs to Allison and her brother, Andrew. Both are at the college now, and in what seems to be an echo of the past, or perhaps the continuity of a family tradition — Allison is studying sociology, like her grandpa; and Andrew is a computer science major, like his parents.
As for the triathlon, which brought the three generations together with one goal in mind, it was somewhat of an uphill battle for the pastor, truth be told.
But he was determined to conquer it, and did so with the loving support of his daughter-in-law and granddaughter.
Love, he would tell you, is a powerful driver, and he said so in his most recent Sunday morning sermon. (Read an excerpt at right).
Effort and love and time take on a different meaning with age, as Keith would attest, so the triathlon resonated differently for the trio.
For Becky and her daughter, who have bonded over healthy lifestyles and countless marathons, it was, among other things, an opportunity to connect with Keith on a deeper level.
For Keith, it was a rare moment to feel the love of his family.
“We did it for the joy of it,” he said. “We finished sixth of the seven, but we enjoyed being there for each other. Allison and Becky ran the 5K with me to give me encouragement and support.”