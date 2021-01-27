When talent and opportunity align, sparks happen.
That’s the story of Austin Brown, a 17-year-old graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School and now a full-time welder at GMT.
The Shell Rock native has the distinction of being the first graduate of the apprenticeship program launched by Bryan Benham, the industrial technology teacher at the school about a year and a half ago.
Administered through the Future Ready Iowa, an initiative which takes students on a step-by-step exploration of a trade they contemplate, and complete a registered apprenticeship by partnering with a local business, the opportunity at W-SR was the right fit for Austin.
It was about a trade he loved and it came with benefits, immediate and down-the-road ones.
“We were looking into finding who would give me the chance through the internship,” Austin said of his teacher’s efforts to help.
Championed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Future Ready Iowa’s goal is to have, by 2025, 70% of Iowans with education and training beyond high school, therefore empowering participants to qualify for good paying jobs in the trades.
It is built around the principle that students with passion for the trades could earn a high school diploma along with a portable credential from the apprenticeship experience.
In the past, the high school, in partnership with the City of Waverly, and the business community, has held two open houses hosting tours of local manufacturing companies for students’ families.
“Not every high school graduate is interested in attending college,” Bryan, the industrial technology teacher, said.
That certainly was the case for Austin. Once he made up his mind to go into a hands-on occupation, he wasted no time. He used the state-of-the-art welding equipment at the high school to continue to hone his skills.
For Austin, it was an opportunity of a lifetime to wrap up school early and focus on what he wanted to do.
Welding, to him, is as fascinating as a novel is to a wanna be author in a fiction writing class in college.
To be a good welder, Bryan says, one must have a rare combination of talents – math skills, hand-eye coordination and problem-solving, all gifts Austin possesses.
Growing up around his father, John, a mechanic, and his brother, Cole, a welder, Austin developed a knack for working with his hands.
He recalls how, two years ago, as a sophomore, he was part of an industrial technology class where the students created a train on a 3D printer.
Even though the project had nothing to do with metal working, it was a decisive point in Austin’s life, as it was the beginning of his conscious realization that he wanted to work with his hands and he was good at it.
Once he mapped this path in his mind, he took advantage of what the teacher was setting up in motion – a grant funded program connecting aspiring students to potential employers.
Finding support in his family for his plan, Austin could not wait to get done with school, and devote his efforts to welding full time.
“The welding itself is pretty fun to me, it comes easy to me,” he said.
Meanwhile, with COVID-19 canceling in-person classes in March, Austin started working at GMT in Waverly, going full time through the end of the summer, when, much to his chagrin, he had to return to school.
Having tasted the work environment, Austin felt he had outgrown high school.
At work, he had found good mentors he looked up to and an environment where he felt he belonged.
Last week, he graduated from high school and was immediately hired at GMT full time.
Since he had worked with the team before as a student apprentice, his transition from the classroom to the workplace did not have the typical challenges of a young mind shifting gears to a grown-up mode – the mindset adjustment to work protocols and obligations had already taken root during the internship.
On his first day on the, job Austin knew what he was doing.
Ambitiously, that same day he passed two welding tests, earning certificates qualifying him to work on special projects.
That was a testament to the solid foundation he had received at school and through the internship, his teacher says.
“He is a role model,” Bryan said.
For his part, Austin does not really know what to do with praise other than smile away the awkwardness of being the center of attention.
Ryon Eiklenborg, the GMT welding engineer and trainer who coached Austin, said “Having you partner with the schools to bring the younger generation into the trades, it helps develop awareness of what working in the trades can do for people, there are high-paying jobs, you don’t necessarily have to go to a four-year school or go to college to get yourself in a nice career.”
Eiklenborg said he wishes there had been a similar program when was Austin’s age.
Young as he is, Austin is set in his ways and knows what he wants. He says his employers do not have to worry that he might change his mind tomorrow and decide to go in another direction.
He loves the work, the stability and the good paycheck that comes with benefits.
“It’s like going to college without going to college,” he said.
He now plans to save up money to buy a house, no doubt an admirable goal for a teen who is not old enough to vote.
Asked about his social life as a teenager, Austin shrugged.
“I don’t have much time,” he said. “I’m a busy guy.”
When he is not working, Austin is happy riding his bike in the summer and his Harley in any weather.
When it is all said and done, it is clear that Austin has found his stride – he is doing what he loves and what he is good at. And he has put in the work to earn it the old fashioned way.
“When you drop the hood, time goes by pretty fast,” he said, explaining his passion for welding in layman’s terms. “All you see is the light, the whole time, no track of time until the buzzer goes off for break. You get a little bit of a sense of pride.
“You really have to love it to want to do it, I guess.”