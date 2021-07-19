A year ago, many people were cooped up inside or wearing masks everywhere trying to avoid catching the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
COVID-19, the disease caused by that bug, forced most of the summer activities in 2020 to be cancelled. In 2021, though the pandemic is still in effect, people have been partying like it’s 2019.
Waverly Heritage Days returned after a year’s hiatus due to the virus, and based on the crowds for Saturday, attendees agreed with the slogan for the event that everyone can be “Stronger Together.”
Festival co-chairman Darwin Rittgers told Waverly Newspapers Monday afternoon that the committee was pleased with the turnout.
“It took a lot of planning, but everything seemed to come together really well,” Rittgers said. “We had what we believed were record crowds on Saturday. All of our food vendors were extremely satisfied. The craft vendors seemed to do well.
“When we were able to keep a non-stop program going throughout the day, that helped a lot. The pancake fly-in breakfast was a huge success. They actually even ran out of product out there, which is always a good thing.”
He added the ecumenical church service at Kohlmann Park was well attended, including the ice cream social, and the New Horizons Band from UNI that closed the festivities also had a large following.
“The attendance was amazing on Saturday,” Rittgers added. “Friday was really good attendance; we have had a little bit better, but those that were there used the vendors, used the beverage tent, and everybody seemed to be extremely happy.”
One person who was glad to be at the festival was the grandfather of Craig Buskohl, of Dike. In a post shared to Waverly Newspapers by Rittgers and publicly by Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, Buskohl posted that he had heard stories of his grandfather flying “tail dragger” airplanes in the 1950s and ‘60s.
“We both love planes, and it’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember to go flying with him,” Buskohl wrote. “(Sunday), we got to do that and took (daughter) Gracie up for her first flight as well.”
A linked YouTube video of the flight showed the family flying with pilot Tim Busch, who let Buskohl’s grandfather take the controls for a few minutes. Buskohl said that when his grandfather took the yoke, “the look on his face was priceless.”
Saturday’s parade also had a sizable turnout, with several dozen entries and thousands of watchers lining Fifth Avenue Northwest and Sixth Street Northwest and Southwest.
Employees of First Bank performed the judging of the parade floats. The winner was the entry from the Waverly Nestlé plant, using a fitness theme. Second place went to Dan’s RC Hobby House, displaying several remote-controlled vehicles, while third went to The Root Spa, which depicted a spa day on the flatbed trailer.
Also, the Waverly Fire Department showed off its recent acquisition — a 1921 American La France fire truck that was the department’s first motorized fire engine.
There was one incident that happened during the Pork Tornadoes concert Saturday night. According to Rittgers, there were reports of “flames on top of the pool.” The Waverly Fire Department responded, but firefighters found no fire.
“Nobody was in any type of danger whatsoever,” Rittgers said. “We were able to just continue right on with the evening’s band.
“There was a lot of attraction because of the fire truck and so forth showing up and seeing the lights and the people wanted to know what was going on. Everybody was safe and sound, and our plans worked perfectly.”
Rittgers said there were many people who wanted to enjoy themselves after about 16 months of having to deal with the pandemic.
“The weather was absolutely phenomenal,” he said. “We had people from all over the Cedar Valley come in. I think that year off, people were just fed up and ready to get out, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Now that the 2021 Waverly Heritage Days are over, the committee is now starting plans for 2022.
“I think that we can even continue to make this bigger and better,” Rittgers said.