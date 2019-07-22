This year’s Heritage Days was about roots and leaves.
But when a strong gust swept through town on Saturday, July 20, the annual festival’s motto “New Leaves, Stronger Roots,” took on an unexpected meaning.
In a split second, and seemingly out of nowhere, shortly after noon, the wind stormed onto the fairgrounds, where vendors had put up their displays and families had started to gather for a bite, music, face painting and various activities after the parade.
Stifling heat had hit the area in the days leading up to the parade, with the mercury hitting unprecedented highs.
Organizers had moved up the parade kickoff time a half an hour to 10 a.m., to incentivize people to attend, and even though there was some cloud cover earlier in the day, around 11 a.m. the clouds lifted and the street felt like an oven.
Around 12:15 p.m., with a force fitting for Mother Nature, the wind toppled the beer tent, tossed around some of the merchants’ tops and craftwork, and then vanished with the same speed with which it had arrived.
Waverly Newspapers reported from the field in a series of Facebook Live broadcasts, which document the moments right after the wind struck. (Watch the videos on our Facebook page).
At the fairgrounds, people ran to help friends and neighbors.
“This is why I love this town,” Alexandra Stutzman, a resident, wrote in one of the comments.
Another resident Denise Timmerman echoed the sentiment.
“Love Waverly and bless the Waverly Heritage Days Committee,” she wrote in a comment.
Darwin Rittgers, one of the co-chairs of the Heritage Days Committee, praised the response of helpers.
“The fortunate thing here, Waverly folks, and those around here, just come right out,” he said.
He lauded the community spirit that followed the damage, as well as the work of police and ambulance crews that responded to the scene.
One person was taken by a helicopter, others sustained injuries as well, Rittgers said.
Vendors, many of whom had never exhibited in Waverly before, were stunned by the suddenness of the gust. One lost some of her glassware, another was hit by the pole in her tent but appeared in good shape.
However, the main stage, which is run by a company called Thunder and Lightning Productions, withstood the gust. Its owner, Mike O’Neal, said it was well engineered, and it had battled the elements before.
Elsewhere in town, police and ambulance responded to other parts of town where trees had fallen on lawns and streets, including at Kohlmann Park. One woman sustained an injury to her arm.
Two utility poles were knocked down along Second Avenue NE, but Waverly Utilities responded quickly and on Monday morning city crews took down the tree that fell on the lawn of a house there.
As calmer and cooler weather descended upon town later Saturday afternoon, the festival mood returned.
Country star Brad Morgan and The Pork Tornadoes performed to excited fans, followed by spectacular fireworks.
On balance, Rittgers said, the combination of the stifling weather on Friday and the gust on Saturday have affected the organization’s coffers.
“We are going to have to rethink how we are doing fundraising,” Rittgers said.
But, he added, the unexpected weather allowed the town to echo this year’s Heritage Days motto, not just in words, but also in how the town bounced back from the gust damage with spirit, resilience and compassion.
“We’ve had literally tens of dozens of people wanting to help,” he said.