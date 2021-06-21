You see the two sheds at the foot of the Fareway parking lot near the corner of West Bremer Avenue and Third Street Northwest, mostly brimming with empty cans and bottles.
The Waverly Heritage Days committee uses the deposits collected from those donated containers via their respective bottlers to pay for the Saturday night fireworks display as well as other equipment like portable restrooms, insurance and such.
This year, especially during the pandemic, the public has been very generous with the empties that the Bremer County Fairgrounds horse barn, where the committee stores them before collection, is full. Now, to help ease the redemption process, the committee is asking for some help to sort them.
Darwin Rittgers, the committee co-chair, said the containers are from both the Fareway site as well as from local businesses that have given their empties to the festival directly.
“Once we bring the cans here, we separate them, and we can actually get a little better price when we do that, rather than just be picked up by bulk,” Rittgers said. “We have our own committee members who come — we’re spending about 25 hours a week, 30 hours a week now.
“We’ve really been hit hard with the cans and bottles at Fareway. Many people have gone by and seen it overflowing and so forth; we’re trying to stay on top of that. We’re getting overwhelmed.”
The barn has several boxes and bags of sorted containers — boxes mainly of glass bottles with aluminum and plastic bottles and cans in bags — that are grouped by bottler or distributor — Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Dr. Pepper/7-Up, United Beverage and Fahr Beverage — and ready to be picked up.
However, there is a large pile of unsorted bottles and cans that need to be taken care of.
“We have put out a call to any other organizations that would be willing to spend an hour or two or three and basically help sort cans,” Rittgers said. “We’re looking at another week (to finish), and then the redemption center that we contract with will be coming in with a couple of trucks. Hopefully, we’ll have all of this cleared out by Heritage Days.”
Rittgers said the committee is “under the gun” to get everything done before the first ball is struck for the Heritage Days Classic golf tournament on the afternoon of July 16. He said most of the time between now and then is spent working on the grounds of Memorial Park, so they are also looking for volunteers to help with that.
“We’ve had people here until midnight counting, and we’ve had others wanting to come earlier in the morning,” he said. “It’s a big variety.”
Usually, about five to six people help out each weekend, with one focusing on the glass bottles and the rest on the metal and plastics. But then, they have to collect the donations at the Fareway shed every three to four days.
He said in May of 2020, while Gov. Kim Reynolds had suspended the redemption of empty cans and bottles to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic, donations to the box at Fareway exploded.
“Now, as things are getting nicer and people are wanting to get out, they’re bringing their cans and bottles to us,” Rittgers said. “People wanted to get rid of them (last year), because they had no place to go. We get them, we separate them and we store them for as long as we can.
“Obviously, it gets to a point we literally get more than we can handle. Fortunately, they are picking them up and counting.”
Rittgers said it takes approximately $60,000 to put on Heritage Days. The empty container collections contribute between $4,000 and $5,000 annually, but this year’s efforts have doubled that — considering there was an extra year of bottles and cans collected.
To volunteer for can sorting, contact Rittgers at 319-239-6720 or co-chair Jess Hamilton at 319-404-2482, or go to the Heritage Days Facebook page and send a direct message, and a member will reply with more information.
As the celebration resumes after a year off due to the coronavirus, Rittgers said the committee is “full-speed ahead.”
“Fortunately, we were able to get all of our bands back,” he said. “We’ve added a lot of new kids’ events. We reached out a little broader in the state of Iowa for activities, different food vendors. The same with the car show, that is going to be a bit bigger and better. We’ve got some surprises with that.
“We wanted to set it so that right after the parade, starting at about 12:30 (p.m.), we have continuous entertainment and music up until midnight. Whether it’s kids’ events or adult events, we’re going to have something with really no dead spots.”