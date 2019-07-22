They are leaders in their community, or Waverly’s strong roots, though in different ways, and they were all honored Friday night in the Waverly Heritage Days Hall of Fame induction ceremony in the 4-H Building.
Former mayor and state senator Bob Brunkhorst introduced the two co-grand marshals of Saturday’s parade and the three honorees of the Hall during a 45-minute ceremony. Retired Leisure Services Director Tab Ray was recognized for his 34 years of service with the city, and Steve “Duke” Corson was honored for his philanthropic efforts last year, as both led Saturday’s parade.
Being named to the ever growing Hall of Fame were two businesses — the East Bremer Diner and KWAY Radio — and one service organization — the Waverly Lions Club, which is marking its 75th anniversary of his charter.
When Brunkhorst brought up Ray, he said the retiree has gone through “good mayors and bad mayors,” the latter Brunkhorst jokingly pointed at himself as he uttered it.
“When I was mayor, I believe that quality of life is really important,” Brunkhorst said. “That’s how we bring young families here, that’s how we keep families here. Tab, he would say that he didn’t get things done, he facilitated things getting done, but there’s a lot of things that got done.
“Waverly is a much, much better place through all of your efforts.”
Brunkhorst listed some of the projects Ray helped to complete, including Kid’s Kingdom, the Rail Trail, Shades of Rhythm amphitheater, the PetSafe Bark Park and the expansion of the Waverly Municipal Golf Course to 18 holes.
“The nice thing about you,” Brunkhorst told Ray, “you have that demeanor where you can bring people together.”
Ray thanked the Heritage Days committee and recognized everything they’ve done to put on the town’s festival every year, starting with his second year in town as HeritageFest.
“When we first started facilitating Heritage Days, of course, we didn’t use the parks and all of that thing, it was a much smaller organization, it was not as big of an event,” Ray said. “It’s just incredible the growth that Heritage Days have had in terms of bringing people in and the quality events and the quality bands, everything.
“Hats off to them in making it a destination-type of an event.”
Ray said he was honored to lead the parade with Corson, with whom he’s worked with throughout his career, especially in organizing burials at Harlington Cemetery. He called the Corson family, which has 120 years of history in town, the roots of Waverly, playing off of the 2019 festival theme, “New Leaves, Stronger Roots.”
“When people like Heritage Days or other groups come into town and they come and ask for help or facilities or something like that, we try to accommodate them as much as we possibly can,” Ray said.
Corson, who is continuing the family ownership of Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Waverly, Denver, Readlyn and Shell Rock, is a 1975 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School and got his post-secondary education at Luther College and the Dallas College of Mortuary Science.
In introducing the second grand marshal, Brunkhorst said things have changed over the years in Corson’s industry.
“I know your dad (James) would be proud of you,” Brunkhorst said.
“It’s quite a tradition that you guys have done. It’s just fantastic.”
The former mayor added that Corson has served on the board of directors with Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and asked him to talk about the Dukie’s One-Eye Open golf event.
Last fall, Corson organized the fundraiser for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. He had some eye surgeries at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to try to save his right eye, and he was inspired by the kids who were staying at the nearby pediatric facility.
“Everybody had to wear a patch, and we had 144 golfers, and we raised $152,000,” Corson said to applause.
He also described how he had W-SR Middle School students paint bedsheets to show their support for the young patients who were staying at the Iowa City hospital. They made 120 that lined the course before being sent to Stead.
“They surprised me with this honor that I get to share the duties as grand marshal with the most wonderful guy ever (Ray),” Corson said.
Matt Lamos, who bought the East Bremer Diner from Sue and Bob Landau in 2015, accepted the Hall of Fame award for the staff of the restaurant. He said that with Heritage Days and it being Friday night, business is high and had to go back to help after getting the award.
Brunkhorst read off some of Lamos’ accolades, which includes being a 20 Under 40 from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, and he also helped found The Mixing Bowl, the new bakery in town.
“Matt, you’ve got great food — I was there today,” Brunkhorst lauded. “My wife (Kris) goes down there and buys your salad dressing, and that’s why I’ve put on too much weight.
“That inspiration wall… that is inspiring. That’s what makes your staff tick and make yourself tick.”
Lamos said his employees always need to have some kind of goal, whether it be personal or professional.
“I want them to be striving toward something,” he said. “The Mixing Bowl, that’s one terrific example of what can come from a really small little goal.”
He said Terri Meister had a simple goal of selling 10 pies at the diner, but wound up to be too easy. It was upped to 100, but even that was too small.
“A year later, we have a new bakery in town,” Lamos summed. “That’s been a tremendous thing to have happen here.
“What is so cool about Heritage Days in the way we model what we are doing at the diner, is you’ve seen this Heritage Days thing just pop the last five, 10 years just continue to grow and adding events every year. We add to our menu every year, and sometimes take some items away.
“Heritage Days is a terrific, larger example of what we’re trying to do at the diner.”
In introducing the Lions Club, Brunkhorst said that civic service is very important in a town like Waverly. President Stephen Becker and Past President Barb Waltmann accepted their Hall of Fame distinction with nearly two dozen members on hand to represent the club.
The former mayor rattled off some of the projects the Lions Club has done since its charter was signed in 1944, including helping with parks, ball diamonds, the hospital and more.
“Your founders would be very impressed with what you’re doing today,” Brunkhorst said.
Becker said that Waltmann has been an inspiration to him since he took over on July 1.
“I thought, ‘This is easy. She had it all ready for me,’” Becker said.
“Our motto at Lions is, ‘We serve.’ Our function is to serve people in the community, wherever we can, as much as we can, no matter what it takes. We’re looking for people to serve others.”
The Waverly Lions meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Peace United Church of Christ.
Waltmann added that the 2019 theme for Heritage Days fits the Lions Club’s mission.
“We have 75 years of strong roots, and Roger Bloom… has been a member for 51 years, and Duane Foelske has been a member for 48 years, so they’re part of the strong roots.
“The new leaves fit right in, because we’re always looking for new members, and we have a lot of new members in the last couple of years and younger members, and that’s what we’re striving for, too.”
KWAY owner Ael Suhr accepted the station’s honor. Brunkhorst said that the station, which occupies three frequencies currently — popular-music station Y99.3 at 99.3 megahertz and KWAY Country at 96.3 MHz on the FM dial and 1470 kilohertz on the AM band — has a local flair while broadcasting 24/7.
“One thing, as mayor, you guys did a fantastic job of allowing me to come up there and have me talk about our City Council meeting and let people know what’s going on,” Brunkhorst said. “I’m very appreciative of you and (Waverly Newspapers) to provide local information.”
Suhr talked about how he and his wife made their home in Waverly in 1976 and bought the radio station in 1983.
“We’ve enjoyed calling Waverly home for over 40 years,” he said. “We’re Waverly-ites now, forever.
“We are so proud to be a part of this community. We get the opportunity in our industry to visit with lots of communities and share information with other radio stations. They’re in awe of what Waverly has every year, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”
After each honoree had their recognition, Brunkhorst posed a few questions upon them. For Ray, he asked if the former Leisure Services director is staying in town.
“I”m here right now,” Ray shouted.
The former mayor then asked if Ray still had the same cell phone, as he hasn’t responded to texts recently. Ray said he got rid of the city-issued phone and has given his new number to only a dozen people he knows.
“I’m not one of them,” Brunkhorst quipped.
Later, Lamos teased that his staff may also have it.
“We have caller ID at the diner, and Tab eats there every Friday,” Lamos said.
“So now there’s 13 people with that number,” he added to laughter.
Brunkhorst asked Lamos about future developments in the restaurant industry, and whether technology would affect the restaurant business.
Lamos admitted his establishment needs to learn to deliver, but he looked out for the competition the diner might face soon.
“It’s not necessarily other restaurants, it’s Amazon,” he said. “At some point, that company will try to come in and take our space. What can we do pre-emptively, how can we think like them? If we can do that, we can be in Waverly for a long time.”
For Corson, Brunkhorst asked which of his brothers is harder to control, Cal, who retired in 2009, or Carter, who co-owns the mortuary with Duke.
“Flip a coin,” Corson said to laughter and a nod from his siblings.
For the Lions leadership, Brunkhorst asked what project they want to take up in the future. Waltmann said they’re always looking for new ones.
“We’re hoping to work a little bit more with Champions Ridge,” she said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen with that.
“If community members have ideas of something that we should be doing or that the community needs, we’re always willing to listen.”
To Suhr, Brunkhorst asked what the biggest change he’s seen over the years in radio. Suhr said it has been technology.
“If it wouldn’t be for computers, we wouldn’t be able to do all of the events,” Suhr said. “I think last year, we’ve done over 300 games, and there’s no way we would have the manpower in order to do that back at the station.
“We used to have 13 people, six of them just to do the daily logs, just for (Federal Communications Commission) regulations. With computers, that has opened up the opportunity for us to bring more talent into the broadcast industry.”