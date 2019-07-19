Due to the high heat and humidity expected Saturday afternoon, the Waverly Heritage Days committee has decided to move up the start time of the parade Saturday morning.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. instead of 10:30, so that all entries can complete the route before noon. Also, line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. instead of the originally published time of 8 a.m., which was a typo in the brochure.
The entries will line up at the Waverly Sales Company and then follow a route along Fifth Avenue Northwest to Sixth Street Northwest, where it will follow across West Bremer Avenue to Heritage Park/Bremer County Fairgrounds.
The only other adjustment to the Heritage Days schedule is the K-9 Attack Mode demonstration will be moved to inside the 4-H Building starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. All other events remain as scheduled.