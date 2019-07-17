Waverly will showcase its strong roots and new leaves this weekend in a fun-packed fest.
The town’s annual celebration is about to kick off this evening with a 6 p.m. concert by the municipal band at Kohlmann Park, followed by an 8:30 p.m. glow in the dark yoga session.
From there on, consider the 33rd annual Waverly Heritage Days being in full swing.
Themed New Leaves, Stronger Roots, this year’s celebration features a variety of new events, as well as crowd favorites.
One of the new activities is a scavenger hunt co-created by the Heritage Days committee and Waverly Newspapers, the winners of which will be announced during the municipal band concert. Another one is a U.S. Army and Air Force experience in the Kids Zone from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, as well as from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. A Superhero Meet and Greet will debut at the Kids Zone at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Among the returning favorites are such events as the princess parties, which will happen twice on Friday at 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. for ticket holders, and 5:30 p.m. for the general public.
Music will also fill the air around Memorial Park throughout the weekend.
On Friday, it will be a back-to-back musical extravaganza. Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. in the event tent; Tim the Music Man will spin records at the 4-H Building from 6:30 p.m. and Liz Moriondo, a returning act, who will be releasing her fourth EP with Disney Record producer Johnny Dibb, will take the main stage from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will start at 7 p.m. Friday night. KWAY Radio, the East Bremer Diner and the Waverly Lions Club, which is marking its 75th anniversary, will join the ranks of many deserving organizations and individuals who have achieved that honor over the years.
At 9 p.m. on Friday, until midnight, Vic Ferrari will light up its fans from the main stage.
On Saturday, the parade will start lining up at 8 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m. the floats will follow their usual route, with co-grand marshals Tab Ray, the retired Leisure Services director, and Steve Corson, the owner of Kaiser Corson Funeral Home, leading the way.
Also in the parade will be a pink fire truck and a pink police car representing the Pink Heals Eastern Iowa chapter of an organization with over 60 chapters in the United States and Canada, dedicated to inspiring and supporting, through selfless acts of kindness, cancer survivors and their families.
Headquartered in Vinton, and launched in 2018, the Eastern Iowa chapter is run by Dennis and Diana Bramow, of Vinton. This will be their first appearance at Heritage Days. The pink fire truck is a donation from the Marion Fire Department (spruced up with pink paint donated by Thompson Truck and Trailer of Cedar Rapids) and the police car, is a donation by the Pink Heals Rhode Island Chapter.
After the parade, Floyd Junker & the Beaver Creek band will be performing at 12:30 p.m. at the event tent.
At 3:30 p.m. Slemmons Run, a local band, will follow.
Later in the evening, at 5:30, country star Brad Morgan will take the main stage, and the Pork Tornadoes will finish off the night, starting at 9 p.m.
Fireworks, another novelty this year, will be shot off the fairgrounds dirt track at 10 p.m.
“We are excited to welcome everyone to Waverly’s 2019 Heritage Days,” said Darwin Rittgers, one of the co-chairs for the event.