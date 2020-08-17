On Aug. 11, the Big Ten Conference’s presidents and chancellors met to determine whether its fall sports will continue as scheduled or be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By a reported 12-2 vote, with Iowa and Nebraska dissenting, football, women’s volleyball, cross country, soccer and field hockey will not be competed during the fall semester, with a possible move to the spring. The Pacific-12 Conference made a similar move, postponing all athletics until at least Jan. 1, 2021, and the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which includes UNI, announced its move to spring.
Meanwhile, the Big XII Conference, of which Iowa State is a member, will keep football in the fall. But the NCAA cancelled all other fall championships — with the exception of the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, which it does not sanction — due to lack of participation.
Despite the recent moves at the college level, high school sports in Iowa will go on as scheduled for the time being. Most schools — except for those that have been affected by the Aug. 10 derecho — have been practicing for a week with first competitions allowed Aug. 24 for most sports and Aug. 27 and 28 for football.
In a Zoom interview with Tom Keating, executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, held Thursday, he said the Association is keeping a pulse of what’s going on locally, regionally and nationally.
“The important thing for us is to take a look at a couple of things,” Keating said. “One, how comparable is Division I conference to what we do at the high-school level here in Iowa? The other is what reasons that the Big Ten and the Pac-12 give as to why they did not want to move forward… and why did the Big XII make their decision to play.
“Right now, we have some information, and it’s not specific. The Big Ten talked about they have 14 teams in 11 states. That’s not our situation. Travel and going to different areas was one of their concerns.”
There were also reports that the Big Ten leaders were worried about myocarditis, which is inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall usually caused by a viral infection. It causes as many as 75 deaths per year in athletes between ages 13 and 25, often without warning, and was the cause of the Boston Celtics’ Reggie Lewis’ death in 1993.
The novel coronavirus has been reported to be a possible contributing factor to this disease. A study filed in the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Biotechnology Information said as many as 7% of the reported COVID-19 deaths were due to myocarditis caused by the virus also known as SARS-CoV-2.
Keating said the IHSAA is working with medical professionals in Iowa to determine how many cases of COVID-related myocarditis have been reported in teenagers here.
“When you look at the Big XII, they feel like they can do things between the lines to mitigate the virus,” Keating said. “During the baseball season, within the lines, we were able to handle it OK. Granted, football is different from baseball, is different from golf, is different from cross country, but I think one of the things we’ve found is, when protocols are in place and coaches and players and officials adhere to those, things go OK.
“We feel like at this point, we want to continue with a plan to play. As me (later), and I may have different information for you. As of now, with the information that we have, and looking at other states around us and other high school associations, as well as nationally, we feel we want to continue and go on with our season.”
As of Monday, 36 states and the District of Columbia have made alterations for their sports seasons, with 15 states and D.C. not holding fall football, which includes Minnesota and Illinois. Fourteen states, including neighboring states Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota, have made no changes.
In Iowa, the IHSAA announced a few weeks ago it would shorten the regular season to seven games from nine and have all teams in each class qualify for the playoffs beginning on Oct. 16.
Keating said some contributing factors to some of the states not holding football in the fall could be the larger cities in some of those states. For example, he cited Chicago and Minneapolis for the situation for Illinois and Minnesota, respectively.
“We don’t have metropolises quite like that,” he said. “Des Moines, that’s a lot of people, but it’s not Minneapolis and it’s not Chicago.
“My question would be are those state who are not going to play, are they looking at their metropolitan areas as the primary reason?”
There are reports from major media outlets that some of the top players in the states that are not playing football this fall — which also includes Washington state, Oregon, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware and Vermont — would try to transfer to states which are, including Iowa, to be seen playing so they can get college scholarship offers.
However, Keating said that the IHSAA’s rules discourage coming to an Iowa school district just to play a particular sport.
“We only know is if someone moves to Iowa to establish residency or not,” he said. “Our rules are pretty clear… I think folks read our rule and they see the part that says, ‘Students have to come to an enrollment district and make a home, not just for school and athletics.’
“What we mean by that is you can’t set up temporary residency, just so you can go to a school and play athletics. You’ve got to move here and become a resident. You can’t maintain your previous residence and set up an apartment, you can’t live with grandma, you can’t live with a brother or sister or an aunt or an uncle. Your family has to come here and establish themselves as, ‘We’re residents of this district. This is where we live. This is where we’re going to live our lives.’ Students and families have been doing that for years for a variety of reasons, most notably for work.”
In a follow-up, Keating said that in a situation where a divorced parent has moved to Iowa and is working and set up a permanent home here, their son could move to this state and be eligible to play football.
The COVID-19 protocols for practicing and competitions are posted on both the IHSAA (iahsaa.org) and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (ighsau.org) websites. Keating said that much of the guidelines have carried over from the summer, which he said cleaning hands and equipment are critical.
For football games, Keating said the team boxes along each sideline has been extended, where the teams can be between the 10-yard lines rather than the 25-yard lines to allow players and coaches to stand further apart.
He added the locker rooms are also a big area of concern, as they have to be sanitized after each practice and game. This is an addition, as baseball and softball didn’t have to utilize locker rooms.
Also, equipment must be removed from the locker rooms prior to cleaning, which can be an issue for football.
“Whether schools find another area to put (football) equipment while they sanitize the locker room, fine, because we know some kids ride the bus, and it’s not easy for them to haul their stuff,” Keating said. “We’re encouraging everybody to take their stuff home, clean it, and then come back day-to-day.”
The summer season had only a few disruptions, as 23 out of the more than 300 districts across the state had to either interrupt or end their baseball or softball seasons. The most notable was West Des Moines Dowling, which was the No. 1 team in Class 4A baseball before its season halted abruptly, and one nearby team, North Butler, had to forfeit its first-round district game at Rockford.
Keating said that if everyone follows the COVID-19 protocols, the student-athletes are very safe.
“In all of the cases we’re aware of, the virus was contracted outside of the program,” he said. “Those schools that got shut down… the timing was unfortunate.
“How many teams have a star player tear an ACL right before the tournament? Those things happen, and unfortunately COVID was what happened to them. What we found is if teams do what we ask them to do, chances are pretty good that within those confines, they’ll be OK.”