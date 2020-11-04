Mindy Gilroy brought her 7-year-old twins Sophie and Stella to the Waverly Ward 1 polling place in the Civic Center to witness the hallmark of American democracy — voting.
Gilroy said it was something she was exposed to when she was their age.
“I grew up going with my parents, so I wanted to keep the tradition alive,” Gilroy said.
“Voting is very important for myself and my family, so that’s why I bring the girls.”
After Mom deposited her ballot, all three grabbed “I voted" stickers. However, at one point, the twins put their stickers on the bridges of their noses.
Meanwhile, Kelton Kluiter, a student at Clarksville High School who lives in the Shell Rock precinct, cast his first ballot Tuesday at the Boyd Building. He decided to register to vote while taking a government class.
“I never thought I’d really be into politics and such, but it’s kind of cool and interesting, trying to pay attention to all of it,” Kluiter said.
Both experienced voters like Gilroy and rookies like Kluiter, as well as nearly 1.7 million other Iowans, are proud to have their voices heard after a very involved and eventful 2020 campaign.
This election season, which some would say started after the midterm votes of 2018, when some Democrats began their quest to challenge President Donald Trump. During that time, we saw a snafu in the Iowa Caucus reporting process for the Democrats, the coronavirus putting a crimp in the primary schedule for several states, two contentious presidential debates with a third cancelled when the president contracted COVID-19, and millions of absentee and early ballots cast to help keep voters safe.
Still, about 690,000 Iowans, including about 6,000 in Bremer County and about 4,000 in Butler County, made their way to the polls Tuesday. Several precinct captains Waverly Newspapers visited with throughout the day in Waverly, Shell Rock and Janesville said there was a bit of a line when the polls started operations at 7 a.m.
“We had approximately 20 folks (at the Rivera Roose Community Center) that were waiting to vote when we opened the doors,” said Janesville precinct chairwoman Jackie Hoggins.
She wasn’t sure what the turnout on Tuesday would have been, as the Wildcats were heading to the state volleyball tournament later that evening at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Still, Hoggins said the early turnout was higher than past elections.
“We had a lot of people who voted absentee in-person, just because of the tournament,” she said.
Most of the precinct chairs stated that having the large numbers of early votes helped alleviate some of the volume of voters going out Tuesday. But anecdotally, one precinct still had some issues.
“We had text messages going between the precinct chairmen, and Denver was saying they had 400-odd voters before 1 o’clock,” said Waverly Ward 1 chairman Ned Rucker. “(It was) to the point where they were calling the courthouse asking for more supplies.
“(There was) tremendous turnout there. It’s a direct effect of the early voting site being in between Ward 1 and Ward 2 here in Waverly. We had a lot of early voters here, but not so many from the outlying precincts.”
Waverly Newspapers observed the activity at the five Waverly wards between 4 and 5:15 p.m., which were starting to get busier from the voters getting off from work. This year, the number of sites were reduced due to COVID-19, with Ward 5 being moved from the chapel at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to share Redeemer Lutheran Church with Ward 4.
Judy Rinnels, a voter in Ward 4 who lives near the church, had monitored the activity to determine her best time to vote.
“All day, I’ve seen cars streaming in and out (of the north parking lot),” Rinnels said. “I expected there to be a long line because there were so many cars in the parking lot, but it was quick and easy and done.”
At the Waverly fire station, which houses Ward 3, one of the poll workers, Allison Rasmussen, had a routine for when voters insert their ballots into the tabulator. With the coronavirus, most supplies cannot be reused, so Rasmussen cheerfully advises them to place the secrecy folder into one recycling box, the pen in another, ready their hands for sanitizer spray and directs them to grab a sticker.
Precinct chairwoman Mariah Birgen said the Waverly-Shell Rock instructional coach and drama director provided a lot of energy to the room.
“It’s good to have a cheerleader encouraging everyone when they finish voting,” Birgen said.
Meanwhile, twins Sophie and Stella Gilroy said they liked joining their mom, Mindy, and are looking forward to 2032 when they are eligible to vote for president.
“I liked it,” Sophie said of voting. She added a nod when her mom asked it was fun.
Stella gave a “Yes” when asked if she was ready to vote in the future. She added this about being at the polls:
“I think it’s boring,” Stella said, “and fun”
Mindy Gilroy said her daughters learned a good lesson about civics.
“It’s their God-given right to come here and choose who will lead our country.”