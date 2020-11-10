The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association (NAMTA) will hold its November meeting on Friday, Nov.13 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. The public is invited to attend the 10 a.m. program.
Jean Hilbert will be presenting the program “Composition and the Freedom of Expression” Explore how creating music can open up a whole new world of self-expression and discovery for you and your students. Discuss different inspirations and varying approaches to creating music that is uniquely “you”.
Jean Hilbert is a pianist, composer and Nationally Certified Teacher of Music from Waverly. Her fascination with music began at an early age and she began private piano lessons at age 7.
During high school she participated in solo piano festivals and competitions and also accompanied multiple choirs, jazz band and solo ensemble groups. She began to experiment with composition in her junior high years.
In 1994, she began recording and performing her own music. She also began writing orchestrations of her music adding other instrumentation and vocals to her piano compositions.
She was the co-founder and pianist/composer for the Christian singing group “Reflections” from 2000-2011. She has also been a church pianist for over 40 years and has served as pianist/organist at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly since 1993.
Jean has recorded several solo piano albums as well as two orchestrated piano-vocal albums with the group “Reflections”. Her music has been aired on various radio stations across the country as well as internet radio stations such as Spotify and Pandora. She has performed at numerous benefit concerts and other events throughout the Cedar Valley.
Since retiring from Mortgage Banking in 2014 she opened Mozart’s Place piano studio and currently coaches 20 students. She is a member of BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) MTNA (Music Teachers National Association), IMTA (Iowa Music Teacher’s Association) and NAMTA (Northeast Area Music Teachers Association).
For more information contact Andrea Johnson at andrea.johnson@uni.edu.