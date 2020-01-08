He served his home county as the sheriff for many years and in the past seven, the Sumner native has safeguarded the interests of its residents as a supervisor.
In that most recent capacity, by all accounts, Dewey Hildebrandt has kept an open mind and helped implement ideas on how to make county government serve its people better.
That, in a nutshell, is the reason why Hildebrandt is seeking a third term.
Like his actions on the board, his announcement on Tuesday, show that the county duties, in which he had deepened his knowledge over the years, are not just a checkmark exercise for Hildebrandt.
Known for his outspoken but diplomatic approach to issues of all calibers, from county roads to health department reorganization to courthouse security, Hildebrandt takes his service to heart.
“I have not once viewed this position as a job and have always and will continue to view it as my opportunity to give back to my district/county and to be a difference maker in the lives of people that I represent,” Hildebrandt said in a press release.
Recently, Hildebrandt was recognized for working for the county for 40 years, making him the second longest-serving employee.
In his duties as a supervisor, which encompass fiscal oversight and policy development and implementation, Hildebrandt has often taken the lead.
One of his most significant and perhaps least talked about contributions is his unfailing commitment to the county residents’ well being and mental health.
Hildebrandt is the vice chair of the board of the East Central Region for Mental Health, the nine-county health network established by the state. His significant experience in working with the county’s Department of Public Health and the connections he has established with his counterparts in the eight other counties that comprise the mental health network, along with his post as a board member of the Iowa State Association of Counties, are expected to come in handy as the county works to develop Children’s Mental Health Services, which have come under its umbrella since Jan. 1.
“I look forward to working with our nine county governance board to make policy that will strategically deliver the best services and the most effective service to directly approach the challenges before us,” he said. “We recently approved mental health counselors to deliver services in all Bremer County schools with the expected outcome that if we address potential problems earlier, they will be easier and more effectively treated.”
He has also taken a leadership role in advocating for and putting in place a jail diversion program for the county jail for people with mental issues, as well as tele-psychiatry at the jail, the Waverly Health Center and Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.
“I have been there from the beginning of this system and while not perfect, I do believe it is helping us deliver mental health services that are badly needed and most helpful for those people with mental health issues and their loved ones,” he said.
Further, along with his colleagues most recently, Hildebrandt helped modernize the Secondary Roads Department by acquiring larger dump trucks and belly dump trucks that haul more gravel, but can also remove snow more efficiently with the addition of snow wings on the plow trucks.
He was also instrumental in urging the retiring and the incoming county engineers to rethink the small county shops and consider combining them where feasible and building bigger, modern shops.
Hildebrandt prides himself on working with his colleagues and the engineer to ensure the rock the county uses is of better quality and is delivered more effectively where needed.
“This past spring was a very difficult time for all county road departments and I fully recognize that there is still much work to be done,” he said, “but I also believe that both the secondary roads department and we as supervisors responded the best we could and in the long run, our road system will be better because of it.”
Hildebrandt serves on multiple boards and is the chair of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments Board.
Not all of Hildebrandt’s initiatives have taken root, though. For instance, an effort to allow permit holders to carry weapons in the courthouse in areas not occupied by the court administration, such as the chambers of the board of supervisors or other offices, which Hildebrandt championed, was voted down after judges, lawyers and members of the public told supervisors they were against it.
Hildebrandt, who was surprised by the outcome, said the issue may come back, as court security remains an important priority for him.
“Looking ahead, I recognize there will always be challenges but I believe challenges present opportunities,” he wrote in the press release. “Budgets will continue to occupy a significant amount of our time and energy but I assure you I continue to believe that as I consider voting on budget issues, I will always consider that it is not only my dollars I am spending but those of every taxpayer that I represent as well.
“I hope that my record of accomplishments and my enthusiasm for continuing to serve will give you the assurance that I will do my very best and continue to provide the best service that I am able to provide.”