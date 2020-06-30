Kelli Hinrichs, of Newton, was presented with a $2,500 scholarship from the Iowa PEO Project Fund Inc. (IPPF).
PEO ML, of Waverly, recommended Hinrichs for the scholarship. Scholarship candidates are chosen for excellence in leadership and academics, participation in extracurricular activities and community service, and potential for future success.
Hinrichs is pursuing a master’s degree in Educational Leadership with principal licensure from Viterbo College. She is a 2015 graduate of Wesleyan College, earning a Bachelor of Music Education. She is currently a music teacher at the Newton Community School District.
The PEO Sisterhood is an international philontrophic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women. The IPPF has awarded over $1 million to individuals in school or returning students.