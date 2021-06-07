First Congressional District Rep. Ashley Hinson met with Waverly city leaders Wednesday afternoon to let them know she will work on their behalf to get funding for future projects.
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers following the meeting, Hinson said she spoke about quality-of-life issues with City Administrator James Bronner, City Engineer Mike Cherry and Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan.
The Marion Republican added there are ways the federal government could be partners with the city in its future infrastructure projects.
“We talked a lot about the bridges, the trail system and how federal resources can be used to offset some of the strain on the city budget that they would maybe use toward other projects like an aquatic center,” Hinson said.
While the Bremer Avenue Bridge is scheduled to be reconstructed in 2023 by the Iowa Department of Transportation, as it is part of Iowa Highway 3, Hinson and the city officials focused some of the discussion on the older railroad bridges on the Rail Trail portion of the Rolling Prairie Trail.
She told Waverly Newspapers they discussed the cost of redoing those spans as well as the need for them to accommodate heavy equipment.
“Maintaining the trails on either side is also a challenge, and you need that heavy equipment,” she said.
Hinson also pointed out that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been involved with Waverly’s projects due to several flood events in town over the last few decades. The congresswoman and the local leaders discussed the flood mitigation efforts, including the Dry Run Creek improvements that put several neighborhoods outside of the 100-year flood plain and into a 500-year instead.
She offered her assistance for some of the ongoing challenges with water management.
“One of the committees that I serve on oversees FEMA — the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee,” she said. “I’m hopeful that we will continue to have good conversations, and I could be a good advocate for the City of Waverly to FEMA.”
Infrastructure has been a hot topic in Washington during the first several months of the Biden Administration. Congress has been working on the American Jobs Plan, a $2-trillion-plus bill that would fund rebuilding of roads, bridges, transit lines, airports, the power grid and water mains as well as future needs such as broadband services and electrical vehicle charging stations.
The House narrowly passed the measure on mostly partisan lines — Hinson voted no — and it is currently in negotiations between President Biden and Senate Republicans. The White House has lowered the price tag reportedly to $1.7 trillion, while the GOP has countered with a plan for about $986 billion that would only cover what is considered “traditional infrastructure.”
Hinson said during three town halls two weeks ago, constituents have told her that whatever bill comes out of the Capitol needs to focus on what Iowans consider to be infrastructure, plus broadband. She noted that fast internet service is “important to rural America.”
“That is the message that I’m taking back as part of that negotiation: An infrastructure package needs to be about infrastructure,” she said. “I also think that one of my jobs in Washington, D.C., is to help navigate grant processes.”
She said cities and counties have ample programs available to them from the feds that can help meet their needs. In the meeting with Waverly officials, TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grants were mentioned often.
They told her that Waverly has gone through several applications for TIGERs and may have lost out to larger cities, like Des Moines.
“One of the conversations that I actually had in Washington was with (Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg) about TIGER grants, about grant applications, how do our cities have better luck when they don’t have huge staff to go through and write all of those grans for them professionally,” Hinson said.
“Cities need to know how they can improve their applications, so they have a better chance of success the next time. That’s a place where I can help advocate for infrastructure, for those kinds of investments, for those grant dollars to flow into Iowa, specifically rural Iowa, even if it’s separate and distinct from a bigger infrastructure package.”
When asked what the Republican resistance to the American Jobs Act is right now, Hinson said it’s cost. She believes Democrats are trying to “rope in” too many projects.
“It’s spending upon spending upon spending,” Hinson said. “That’s what we’ve seen upon all of these proposals, and we haven’t seen bills for all of these proposals.”
For one, Hinson doesn’t believe that electric vehicle charging stations are necessarily going to benefit Iowa immediately, instead they are more relevant along the coasts.
“I think they’ve missed the mark looking into the future, specifically,” she said. “Electric vehicle infrastructure is one thing, but you’ve got to talk about equity for roads and bridges. There’s no gas tax coming from electric vehicles. The user fees are not there.
“There’s no discussion on the federal level about how to make that equitable. We’ve already done it here in Iowa.”
Hinson, formerly a journalist and morning news anchor with KCRG in Cedar Rapids, has been serving as the representative for the northeast quadrant of Iowa for five months after defeating one-term Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, last November.
She said one of the experiences so far that she can highlight of her brief time in D.C. was being in the House chamber during the president’s joint address to Congress. Due to the still-enacted COVID-19 protocols at the time, only select members of the House and Senate could attend.
“Myself and (Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa) and (Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa) were all in the audience that day,” Hinson said. “There were only a few hundred people there, which is a very interesting and unique experience that I would remember certainly for the rest of my life.”