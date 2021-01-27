Three weeks after taking over as the representative of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Rep. Ashley Hinson stopped by Retrieving Freedom in Waverly to learn about the service dog training facility.
The Marion Republican and former KCRG Morning News anchor visited with some of the staff — as well as the dogs in training — and heard about the program from training director John Drach and client Trent Dirks, an Eldora veteran who has been matched with his service dog Tracer since 2015.
Dirks told Hinson about his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcoholism that nearly led to him taking his own life in 2016. The Army vet told the freshman congresswoman that on the fateful night, while he was sitting in his truck, Tracer climbed on the center console, put his paw in his master’s hand, licked some of Dirks’ tears and looked right in his eyes.
During a post-tour interview with local media, Hinson said she was nearly moved to tears herself listening to him.
“When I think about what our veterans are going through, they’ve served our country, and they’ve experienced something terrible, and they’re at rock-bottom, and a dog can help bring them up from that, it’s just an incredible experience to hear that story,” Hinson said.
“To hear (Dirks) talk about coming into the lobby (of the Waverly facility) and not being able to verbalize anything, and now, he’s out talking about how good this service animal is for him and other veterans and how important the work they do here.”
She wants now to spread the word about the organization, which also has a branch that moved from Mississippi to Missouri recently, to see if there could be some federal financial help that could be made.
Hinson asked Drach if Retrieving Freedom has more capacity to help more people, which he said they did. She found out that on top of veterans with PTSD, they also deal with other disabilities suffered by those who have served as well as children on the autism spectrum.
“I think that’s amazing, and we need to get the word out,” Hinson said. “Clearly, they’re doing good work.”