Congratulations to Scott Hinze, DO, FACOS, who has been inducted as a Fellow in the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons. Dr. Hinze is a general surgeon and director of trauma services at MercyOne Northeast Iowa. He joined the organization in July 2018.
Dr. Hinze attended the University of Northern Iowa for undergraduate studies and received his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2006. He completed his Surgical Residency at Ohio University in 2011, and has since practiced general surgery at Chester Memorial Hospital in Chester, Illinois, and Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud, Illinois. He served as Chief of Surgery at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Medical Director at Red Bud Health Clinic, and Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at Chester Memorial Hospital before joining MercyOne.
Dr. Hinze is originally from Dows and currently lives in Cedar Falls with his wife and five children. He enjoys reading, history, golfing, cooking and attending Northern Iowa sporting events with his family.