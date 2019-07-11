The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission is offering copies of a unique artifact from Waverly’s early history, for a donation of $10.
David Engelbrecht has graciously allowed the commission to reproduce his original 1868 bird’s eye view map of the city that was created only 15 years after Waverly’s founding. By that time, its enterprising citizens had already erected six churches, a school in each quadrant, several mills along the river and five hotels. Waverly’s first railroad is also shown prominently in the foreground.
The 12-by-15-inch posters are available for a donation of $10 or more at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce office, the Economic Development office at the City Hall and the Waverly Public Library. They may also be purchased at the Concert in Kohlmann on July 18 and at the fairgrounds during Heritage Days. A history of the creation of 19th century panoramic maps is included with each poster.
The posters are suitable for framing and make great gifts. They are packaged in cardboard tubes and may be mailed for an additional charge. Order forms for mailing are available at: www.waverlyia.com/community-development/about-us/historic-preservation-commission/resources.aspx.
For questions, please call Mary Meyer at (319) 352-2013.