Using insights written in her published books, Kathy Sturdevant will help you bring your family history to life and organize and preserve your heirloom documents.
Sturdevant will have a presentation on Tuesday, July 23 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Waverly Public Library for a suggested $10 or more donation, going towards the restoration projects of one of the oldest surviving houses in Waverly, the Ira and Asenath Sturdevant House at 502 First St. SW.
Katherine (Kathy) Sturdevant (her husband Rick is a descendant of Ira and Asenath), who has taught college courses and professional workshops, speaking nationally on how to do family history for over 30 years as a historian, will introduces audiences and genealogists, with how to use social history to research, understand, and even write about their ancestors.
Tuesday’s presentation will include making the most of your family history from beginners to advance, learn how to get the most out of an ancestry DNA result, building family trees, and what the most urgent and important actions one can take right now, for their family history. It includes how to research to build context and how to write family history.