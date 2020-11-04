They all end up in the history books, eventually, but this one merits a volume of its own.
And while the pages of the 2020 presidential chapter are still flipping,
the paragraphs on Bremer and Butler counties, and for that matter, the section on Iowa, are now settled.
Breaking an all-time turnout in a general election, more than 1,697,000 Iowans cast ballots, with more than a million voting absentee, another state record, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Election night left little ambiguity in Bremer County.
It was as clear on election night, as it was at dawn on Nov. 4: Donald Trump carried Iowa’s six electoral votes, the GOP swept both counties in all races, kept the status quo in Des Moines and took back the 1st Congressional District.
As Nov. 3 rolled on, and cable networks veered between reporting and prognosticating from fancy studios, in between “key race alerts” punctuated with the musical bravado and graphics of “breaking news,” at the Bremer County Courthouse, democracy was unfolding without the fanfare of the national spotlight.
That’s how it usually works at the grassroots level, where names on the ballot are someone’s neighbor or third-grade teacher.
It is quiet and neighborly.
Unusual, in part because of the pandemic, and the rising coronavirus cases in the county, the meeting room on the first floor of the courthouse sat ready, with the lights on and tables lined up against the wall, in anticipation of the results.
The polls closed at 9 p.m., and around that time, only a Wartburg political science student, working for Edison Research, an exit polling service, as well as this editor were present in the empty hallway.
A custodian sweeping his brush across the floor, accented by signs reminding the public to practice social distancing in pandemic times, brought the loftiness of the moment to prosaic reality.
It was just another night in early November for him, but a big night for America.
Meanwhile, the student, Andrew Buchheim, a 20-year-old Wisconsinite, who followed his family’s tradition to attend Wartburg, was a bit nervous, aware of the moment in history he had been called to witness.
It was Buchheim’s first presidential election, one that he had waited for since he first sampled the inebriation of Iowa’s caucuses in February as a supporter of Bernie Sanders.
On the other end of the hallway, County Auditor Shelley Wolf, who herself was running unopposed for a third full term, worried that the absentee numbers were delayed.
Her team had been working on tabulating them since Monday, and the results were ready shortly after 9 p.m., but delivering them to the meeting room, where eventually all the results were displayed, was taking longer than expected.
The file was too big to upload quickly, Wolf said.
That was hardly surprising, since 8,487 of the county’s 18,195 registered voters had cast their ballots early, starting on Oct. 5, at the former Mauer Eye Center in Waverly, or by mail.
When all was said and done, 80.32% of the county’s registered voters, or 14,615, ended up casting a ballot.
Throughout the night, wearing a flag-themed mask, handmade by one of her staffers, Wolf continued to go back and forth between her post behind a locked door and a plexiglass window, courtesy of the pandemic protection measures, and the room on the opposite side of the hallway where another candidate, Sheriff Dan Pickett sat in plain clothes, wearing a mask.
Pickett, too, was running unopposed for a third term.
Closer to 10 p.m. two staffers from the auditor’s office started draping freshly printed pages with the absentee numbers over the end table in the results room. Nearby, Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt and his wife, Darla, sat in a row of chairs, looking on and following the nationwide results on cell phones.
A former longtime sheriff and Pickett’s predecessor, Hildebrandt was running unopposed for a third term as supervisor.
Both men worried for fellow Republican, Supervisor Ken Kammeyer, whose fifth-term candidacy in this election was challenged by Democrat Dean Mitchell.
Mitchell, a Waverly business owner, had decided to throw his hat in the ring in hopes of adding a blue perspective to the board of supervisors. At the county level, a GOP trio had held the line steady there at least since the late Jim Block, a Democrat, was defeated in 2004 by Kammeyer.
Pouring over the results sheets, Scotch-taped for safe handling, the observers concluded that the initial results looked favorable for Mitchell with 1,630 voting for him, to 1,582 for the incumbent.
But as wards and precincts trickled in, the numbers favored Kammeyer, 2,488, but still showing an impressive run for Mitchell at 2,101.
Democratic challengers in other races were also disappointed.
Carissa Froyum, a UNI professor, who challenged Sandy Salmon for House District 63, garnered 5,368, compared to Salmon’s 8,696. Also, Pam Egli, a retired educator, fell short in her challenge to unseat State Sen. Craig Johnson, earning 6,147 votes to Johnson’s 8,084
And Abby Finkenauer trailed State Rep. Ashley Hinson, who recently made two stops in Waverly — once with Sen. Chuck Grassley to local businesses to discuss the Paycheck Protection Program and once to talk with local Republicans. The former KCRG Morning News anchor won the race in Bremer County over the freshman congresswoman, 7,992-6,033.
In the Senate race, Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines businesswoman, lost to Sen. Joni Ernst, who was seeking her second six-year term in Washington. Ernst had 8,190, while Greenfield was supported by 5,905 voters.
(See adjacent story for the full results of these races.)
Once the preliminary results were posted, the jitters regarding the county outcome subsided, but the angst about the national results remained.
The observers then left one by one.
In the meantime, Buchheim, the student reported his findings diligently to the research firm, checking off the races.
Around 11:30 p.m., when everyone had left, Wolf sat down for a posed portrait at the request of this editor. The image is that of a hard-working woman, on her feet all day, despite her comfortable Target shoes, finally taking a moment of rest.
Holding a bunch of results, a yellow highlighter in hand, her mask tight against her face, Wolf found the stamina to smile. A big weight had been lifted off her shoulders.
In Bremer County, approximately 85 election workers, many of them first-timers, had helped ensure the smooth operations in the 13 precincts, where the votes were cast.
Months of work had come to a swift end that night in the county.
But for many election officials around the country, the counting was going to continue the next day, and the day after that, as the presidential race remained up in the air in the wee hours of Election Night.
That evening, Wolf estimated that about 120 ballots had yet to be returned to her office.
If postmarked by Nov. 2, and received by next Monday, they will be included in the canvas of the results, expected to happen next Tuesday.
Wolf said that one of the most gratifying parts of her job was watching, in training, and later in real time, how surprised new election workers were at the amount of effort that takes place behind the scenes before the results of an election are available for pundits to ponder and the public to peruse on the bottom of a TV screen or on a website.
“That’s always fun to watch,” she said. “They find it hard to believe it, what all is involved.”
One of those newbies, the student observer, summed it up like this:
“Honestly, I’ve really come to appreciate how much work goes into the democratic process behind the scenes,” Buchheim said in a text to the Waverly paper the next morning, reiterating thoughts he had shared the night before. “Obviously the campaigns and the media tend to grab your attention and your energy, and most people will never know that an army of volunteers and poll workers and reporters go into getting the news networks a single county’s vote total.”
In an eye-opening insight, Buchheim also learned firsthand a lesson, a sour repeat from the last presidential election, which seemed to have escaped paid pollsters all season.
“My biggest disappointment of the evening, I think, was how closely the race seems to be following the 2016 template,” he said. “The polling prior to last night seemed to predict bigger margins of victory for Democrats, but those predictions all seem to be falling through, at least in the presidential and Senate races. More than anything,
“I think that the problems from incongruous and inaccurate polling make learning from elections much more difficult, as people enter an election like this with certain expectations, and whether or not they win, they tend to interpret the results based on those expectations — bad polling can provide early affirmation to strategies that won’t actually work.”
On Wednesday morning, as the electoral map appeared to tip in Biden’s direction, Tim Neil, one of the county board of supervisors, who stopped by the courthouse on election night, had this to say about the future of the nation:
“The country needs to heal,” he said. “I don’t care who stays in office, the country needs to heal, there is a lot of division between the two groups. Everybody needs to heal, I don’t care if you are a congressman or a senator, with the virus and the unrest, they need healing. We can’t continue fighting.”