The Bremer County Historical Society and Ira Sturdevant House will co-present a historical account of the namesake of the county Wednesday.
“Outpourings from Heart to Heart: Fredrika Bremer and Americans’ Early Realization of Women’s Equality” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church and will include a short documentary “Letters from a Young State,” produced by Zachary Brunkhorst and fellow Wartburg students.
Swedish author Fredrika Bremer (1801-1865) was so popular a visitor to America in 1850 that Iowa’s governor named Bremer County after her. Yet she did more than enthusiastically praise America in her books.
American literati and politicians bent over backwards to impress her. She then characterized Americans culturally and politically, with sharp and humorous awareness of racial, class and gender distinctions.
She directly interacted with African slaves and Indigenous cultures, not just Northern and Southern Whites. Americans and Europeans relished her sharp, witty portrayals of society. Through her books and direct activism, she was one of the first European women to openly campaign for gender equity, and her reputation lent women’s rights new respect.
Katherine Scott Sturdevant is professor of history at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is chair of the Ira Sturdevant House Board of Directors.
She served as Historical Editor for the State Historical Society of Iowa, has published two books, many articles and is a popular speaker. She will be speaking this year at the national conference of the Society for the Study of American Women Writers, comparing Fredrika Bremer with Harriet Beecher Stowe on behalf of the Stowe Society.
A suggested donation of $10 will be divided between the Bremer County Historical Society and Ira Sturdevant House.