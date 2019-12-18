A Waverly man is awaiting surgery after a hit-and-run accident in the early morning hours on Sunday left him on the street with multiple fractures.
Authorities say the man was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after he was reported injured shortly after 1 a.m., just south of Kaiser Corson Funeral Home, in the 300 block of Second Avenue Southeast.
Tyson Beach, owner of the Beach House, says his employee, David Schmalz, 56, is fighting for his life.
Beach said he visited Schmalz at the hospital on Sunday.
“I wouldn’t want to see anyone in the hospital like that,” Beach said.
He added that Schmalz had worked at his bar for three years, and earlier, both had worked at The Other Place.
“He is one of the greatest guys I know,” Beach said. “He will do anything for you.”
In postings on Facebook, Schmalz is described as a generous man who holds multiple jobs and leads a simple life.
“Dave is an icon in the community,” said Ann Seggerman, owner of Renewed Purpose, an antique store in town, where Schmalz was a loyal customer. “We look forward to seeing his weekly smile, hearing his stories about his cats and seeing pictures of the treasures he found at Trinkets and Togs. We are all hoping for his recovery and to see him walking down Bremer Avenue by the spring!”
Schmalz’s family are his friends, and it is this family of friends that is coping with the shock of learning of his fate and looking for answers.
Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell said an investigation is underway.
In the meantime, friends are seeking ways to mitigate the unexpected tragedy.
Beach said a small group has started collecting money to help out.
“It’s a hit-and-run,” Beach said. “I could not believe that somebody would just drive off.”
WPD Capt. Jason Leonard said hit-and-runs with pedestrians are rare in town.
“Very seldom have I ever investigated a hit-and-run when a pedestrian was involved,” Leonard told Waverly Newspapers earlier.
If you have any information, call the Waverly Police Department at 319-352-5400, ext. 4.