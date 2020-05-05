Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman issued a proclamation on May 4 proclaiming May 2020 as National Preservation Month. Preservation Month, originally established by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is celebrated annually in May. At this time, events are planned on a national scale to promote historic places, instill community pride, encourage heritage tourism, and show the benefits of historic preservation.
Locally, Waverly’s Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC) loves to plan gatherings that are connected to the four historic districts selected to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Previous years, events have also taken place to celebrate sites awarded the Waverly Historic Preservation Award, a home-grown program to recognize local historic properties with a commitment to preservation, or to honor sites of significant history or architecture which have been selected to the Waverly Historic Register.
This year, due to the need for continued social distancing precautions, the WHPC is announcing a new approach to historic preservation celebration. Instead of a group event, commissioners are encouraging Waverly citizens to “HIT THE STREETS” and explore walking tours of Waverly’s historic districts. This fun yet unique learning opportunity will interest both individuals and families; and it can be done outside!
Walking tour brochures are available on the commission’s website in an easily downloadable and printable format. There are two brochures for each of the three neighborhood districts, for a total of six opportunities to walk, explore, and just plain stare at the exterior of some of Waverly’s memorable houses. Future handouts are planned to add walking tour information about the downtown commercial historic district to the commission’s website as well.
Brochures are found on the WHPC’s Resources page at this URL: www.waverlyia.com/hpcresources. Print your own copy or pick up a pre-printed brochure at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce or Waverly Public Library when those places are open. Additional information about each Waverly district is also found on the National Historic Register page of the WHPC’s website.
As people enjoy exploring local historic districts, there is also an opportunity to participate in a national photography project. Everyone is invited to tell the world about their hometown’s old buildings and historic sites by posting photographs on Instagram using a special hashtag: #ThisPlaceMatters. Everyone is invited to take a look at #ThisPlaceMatters to peruse available photographs and to consider adding your own photos of Waverly to this national repository.
Additionally, during Preservation Month or at any time, bird’s eye view poster maps of historic Waverly continue to be available for purchase. Poster maps show a city view of 1868 Waverly, Iowa, and are 15 inches long by 12 inches high. For a $10 donation, they will be provided in a cardboard tube, accompanied by a summary about the practice of creating 19th century bird’s eye view maps. Order forms and additional information are available on the WHPC ‘s Resources page.