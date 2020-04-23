Isabella Hobson has been chosen by Unit No. 393 of Shell Rock to attend the annual session of the Iowa Legion Auxiliary Girls State.
Isabella is the daughter of Andrew and Angela Hobson. Isabella attends Waverly-Shell Rock High School and participates on the speech team, student senate, golf and orchestra. She also is involved in robotics and mock trial. Isabella is a member of the National Honor Society and is a 4.0 honor roll student.
She was chosen to attend Girls State on the basis of interest, leadership, and scholastic qualities. Girls State is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Across the nation over 20,000 young women are selected to attend this program each summer learning about state and local government.
Mattie Janssen of Shell Rock has been chosen by Unit No. 393 as the alternate to the Iowa Legion Auxiliary Girls State. Mattie is the daughter of Trent and Linde Janssen.
Mattie attends Waverly-Shell Rock High School and participates in music, wrestling, DECA, Spanish Club, Excel Club and Track and Field. She is also involved in 4-H and her church’s youth group.
Girls State has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the auxiliary wanted to recognize Isabella and Mattie for their many achievements.