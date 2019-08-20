DES MOINES — Ben Hogan, of Tripoli, was awarded the Overall Champion title in the Mr. Legs contest held Saturday on the MidAmerican Energy Stage at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Beyond overall leg appearance, several leg divisions were judged during the contest, including tannest, whitest, hairiest and thinnest legs.
Additional results below:
Tannest Legs
1) Tim Smith, Cambridge
2) Antonio Patrick, Marshalltown
3) Robert Sieck, Cedar Rapids
Whitest Legs
1) Alex Furman, Berwick
2) David Timson, St. Charles, Missouri
3) Tiffany Watson, Southfield, Michigan
Hairiest Legs
1) James Shaffar, State Center
2) Kris Brown, Oneonta, New York
3) Jacob Lainson, Des Moines
Thinnest Legs
1) Myron Linn, Pella
2) Devon Gurnett, Des Moines
3) Jeff Jackson, St. Charles
Shortest Legs
1) Carter Witt, Logan
2) Wesley Wulff, Ankeny
3) Jacoby, Altoona
Most Freckled Legs
1) Austyn Vogel, Lockridge
The Original Leg
1) James Legg, Ankeny
Overall Champion
Champion: Ben Hogan, Tripoli
1st Runner Up: Nick Wulff, Ankeny
2nd Runner Up: Travis Woosty, Johnston