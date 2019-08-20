Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Ben Hogan, of Tripoli, was awarded the Overall Champion title in the Mr. Legs contest held Saturday on the MidAmerican Energy Stage at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Beyond overall leg appearance, several leg divisions were judged during the contest, including tannest, whitest, hairiest and thinnest legs.

Additional results below:

Tannest Legs

1) Tim Smith, Cambridge

2) Antonio Patrick, Marshalltown

3) Robert Sieck, Cedar Rapids

Whitest Legs

1) Alex Furman, Berwick

2) David Timson, St. Charles, Missouri

3) Tiffany Watson, Southfield, Michigan

Hairiest Legs

1) James Shaffar, State Center

2) Kris Brown, Oneonta, New York

3) Jacob Lainson, Des Moines

Thinnest Legs

1) Myron Linn, Pella

2) Devon Gurnett, Des Moines

3) Jeff Jackson, St. Charles

Shortest Legs

1) Carter Witt, Logan

2) Wesley Wulff, Ankeny

3) Jacoby, Altoona

Most Freckled Legs

1) Austyn Vogel, Lockridge

The Original Leg

1) James Legg, Ankeny

Overall Champion

Champion: Ben Hogan, Tripoli

1st Runner Up: Nick Wulff, Ankeny

2nd Runner Up: Travis Woosty, Johnston

