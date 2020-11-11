It was a moment of unity.
One of friendship, strength, character and integrity, forged through years of competition.
It was a moment we all needed; one I’ll never forget.
While standing inside the media box, a few feet from the finish line, waiting for interviews after the conclusion of the Class 3A girls state cross-country meet at Lakeside Golf Course in Ford Dodge, a moment of unity blossomed before my eyes.
In the midst of dozens of runners bent over or lying on the ground trying desperately to catch their breath, two emerged near the middle of the pack.
They walked toward one another. Once serious demeanors were replaced by smiles, tears and laughs.
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Emma Hoins and Charles City senior Kiki Connell embraced one another for the final time in their prep careers. Connell placed fourth, Hoins fifth.
It was a brief and incredibly powerful moment.
To understand the importance of those few precious seconds is to understand the background between W-SR and Charles City. More importantly, what happened this past summer.
I was sitting at home in Cheyenne, Wyoming – some 750 miles from Waverly – when I read about what happened during a June 27 baseball game between W-SR and Charles City. Obviously, what I read – racist taunts were reportedly directed toward Charles City’s Jeremiah Chapman – was, in fact, concerning.
Please understand: I was not here when this happened, and my intention is not to spin what happened in any particular way.
I kept tabs on the story as it continued to unfold over the rest of the summer. I knew tensions were high in both towns, as well as across the state and the country.
When I snapped that photo of Hoins and Connell, I knew it was a good photo in terms of quality. What I didn’t realize, at the time, was the significance behind it.
They say a picture is worth 1,000 words. It’s true. A picture can carry so much weight and offer so many valuable lessons. Like a snapshot of two friends embracing each other after a cross-country race.
Connell and Hoins showed poise and courage, standing side-by-side. They showed what it means to not only compete against each other with grace and dignity, but also what it means to put their competitiveness and four-year rivalry aside and unite through the powerful bond they share – the ultimate friendship.
Together, in that moment, Connell and Hoins showed us how joining as one – despite what town they grew up in or what school they attend – is a valuable lesson we all can grow and learn from.
We needed that moment. Truly.
Here’s to hoping we all can rally around each other, just like Connell and Hoins did.