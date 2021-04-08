WAVERLY – Emma Hoins wasn’t nervous, even though there might have been reason to be.
Hoins, a Waverly-Shell Rock stalwart distance runner and an avid singer, opened Tuesday afternoon’s track meet by picking up the microphone and signing the national anthem at Go-Hawk Stadium.
“It actually kind of calmed me down in a sense,” Hoins said. “Singing is something that, surprisingly, I’ve never really been super nervous about. I love signing, and I’ve been involved in music ever since I was 3, and it’s just something fun that I love to do.”
The same goes for running.
Hoins had a “decent” amount of time to warm up for the 3,200-meter run. She spoke with her coaches, who provided motivation and encouragement to help calm her nerves. Hoins then went out and, as soon as the starting gun fired, she was on a mission. She won the race with a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 39.76 seconds. Her last PR in the 3,200 came at the 2019 Class 3A state when Hoins was just a sophomore. She placed seventh at that meet in 10:55.40.
Thus Tuesday’s time was of the utmost importance. It was one of a list of goals Hoins crossed off her to-do list.
“My goal was consistency,” Hoins said. “That’s something I’ve struggled with, both in the 1,500 and the (3,000). I wanted to focus on really hitting even quarters. It’s something I doubted going in, since I do struggle with it, but it went really well and I’m proud that I was able to hold that pace and keep it going.
“Me, personally, I’m more focused on my time, rather than my place. Of course, place is really important to me because I want to get as many points to my team as I can to help benefit our team but, at the same time, I have a lot of goals individual as well that I really want to set. This early on in the season, I’m happy with it and it’s something I can work from.”
W-SR and New Hampton tied for second in the team standings with 82 points. Fort Dodge won the team title at 86. Mason City was third at 73, followed by Cedar Falls’ junior varsity squad at 60.
Go-Hawks freshman Ramey Dahlquist won the 800 in 2:46.42, while her older sister, Go-Hawks senior Reagan Dahlquist, placed first in high jump after clearing 5 feet, 4 inches. Sophomore Delany DeBower won shot put with a throw of 33 feet even. Freshman Kiara Djoumessi won the 400 hurdles (1:21.53), while the Go-Hawks’ distance medley squad of junior Sarah Hemer, and seniors Izzy Thier, Mattie Janssen and Marley Hagarty placed first (4:37.98).
Freshman Sydney Bochman finished second in the 3,200 (11:54.58), while sophomore Paige Hendricks was the runner-up in the 400 hurdles (1:28.72). W-SR placed second in the 4x100, 4x100 throwers and the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relays. Djoumessi was third in long jump (15-2 3/4), while sophomore Keirsten Holmquist was third in the 400 (1:04.36) and sophomore Ellie Booth placed fifth in shot put (28-4).
“We are continuing to see good growth and understanding of the sport of track and field, as well as continued improvement in their results,” Go-Hawks head coach Wende Dawson said. “It is still early in the season and we are looking forward to watching the process unfold.”
GIRLS TRACK
W-SR INVITE
at Go-Hawk Stadium
Team Scores
1. Fort Dodge 86, t2. Waverly-Shell Rock, New Hampton 82, 4. Mason City 73, 5. Cedar Falls JV 60.
Individual results (all distances in meters)
100: 1. Williams, Mason City, 13.25; 2. Rochford, New Hampton, 13.79; 3. Streloe, Cedar Falls, 14.35; 4. Doster, Fort Dodge, 14.48; 5. Wisner, New Hampton, 14.56.
200: 1. Pommer, Fort Dodge, 28.03; 2. Bennett, Fort Dodge, 28.28; 3. Pesek, New Hampton, 28.31; 4. Knutson, Cedar Falls, 29.27; 5. Tobin, Mason City, 29.86.
400: 1. Knutson, Cedar Falls, 1:03.32; 2. Hanson, Mason City, 1:03.76; 3. Holmquist, W-SR, 1:04.36; 4. McBride, Fort Dodge, 1:07.44; 5. Reicherts, New Hampton, 1:10.48.
800: 1. Ra. Dahlquist, W-SR, 2:46.42; 2. Usher, New Hampton, 2:46.80; 3. Ross, Fort Dodge, 2:47.76; 4. Schissel, Mason City, 2:51.10; 5. Anton, Cedar Falls, 2:51.42.
1,500: 1. Jackson, New Hampton, 5:20.17; 2. Sierra, Mason City, 5:34.40; 3. Cole, Mason City, 5:37.46; 4. Gallagher, Cedar Falls, 5:37.98; 5. Bodholdt, Fort Dodge, 5:57.46.
3,000: 1. Hoins, W-SR, 10:39.76; 2. Bochman, W-SR, 11:54.58; 3. Becker, Cedar Falls, 12:18.53; 4. Mallaro, Cedar Falls, 12:52.96; 5. Beeckman, Fort Dodge, 13:06.44.
100 hurdles: 1. Monarch, Mason City, 17.43; 2. Rochford, New Hampton, 17.72; 3. Ferguson, Cedar Falls, 18.84; 4. Fiser, Mason City, 19.30; 5. Hendricks, W-SR, 19.72.
400 hurdles: 1. Djoumessi, W-SR, 1:21.53; 2. Hendricks, W-SR, 1:28.72.
4x100 relay: 1. Mason City, 51.57; 2. W-SR, 52.88; 3. Fort Dodge, 52.92; 4. New Hampton, 54.62; 5. Cedar Falls, 54.80.
4x100 throwers relay: 1. Mason City, 1:00.96; 2. W-SR, 1:02.40.
4x200 relay: 1. Fort Dodge, 1:52.48; 2. New Hampton, 1:55.66; 3. Cedar Falls, 1:56.42; 4. Mason City 1:58.81.
4x400 relay: 1. New Hampton, 4:26.40; 2. Mason City, 4:27.52; 3. Fort Dodge, 4:29.13; 4. Cedar Falls, 4:36.41; 5. W-SR, 4:37.97.
4x800 relay: 1. New Hampton, 10:43.10; 2. Mason City, 11:06.06; 3. Cedar Falls, 11:39.54; 4. Fort Dodge, 12:24.21.
800 sprint medley: 1. Cedar Falls, 2:01.04; 2. New Hampton, 2:01.28; 3. Fort Dodge, 2:02.00; 4. Mason City, 2:06.44; 5. W-SR, 2:07.66.
Distance medley relay: 1. W-SR, 4:37.98, 2. New Hampton, 4:47.13; 3. Cedar Falls, 5:01.52; 4. Fort Dodge, 5:11.22.
4x100 shuttle hurdle: 1. Mason City, 1:12.96; 2. W-SR, 1:16.23; 3. Cedar Falls, 1:23.22.
High jump: 1. Re. Dahlquist, W-SR, 5-4; 2. Rochford, New Hampton, 5-2; 3. Baker, New Hampton, 4-10; 4. Ganfield, Cedar Falls, 4-6; 5. Ferguson, Cedar Falls, 4-4.
Long jump: 1. Pommer, Fort Dodge, 15-5 3/4; 2. Lowrey, Fort Dodge, 15-3 3/4; 3. Djoumessi, W-SR, 15-2 3/4; 4. Wegner, New Hampton, 14-11 3/4; 5. Holbert, Cedar Falls, 14-6 1/4.
Shot put: 1. DeBower, W-SR, 33-0; 2. Maehl, Fort Dodge, 31-9 1/2; 3. Attig, Fort Dodge, 31-6; 4. Geerts, New Hampton, 28-7 1/2; 5. Booth, W-SR, 28-4.
Discus: 1. Miller, Fort Dodge, 100-7; 2. Henry Fort Dodge, 87-3; 3. Falls, Mason City, 83-8; 4. Cremeans, Cedar Falls, 82-09; 5. Mracek, Cedar Falls, 74-3.
Other W-SR results: 100: Miller, ninth, 15.77; 200: Rand, sixth, 30.69; Blanchette, ninth, 31.62; 800: Jerome, seventh, 2:54.79; 1,500: Christensen, sixth, 5:59.98; Bittinger, ninth, 6:25.26; 100 hurdles: Hendricks, fifth, 19.72; Miller, seventh, 21.95; 4x400 relay: W-SR, fifth, 4:37.97; 800 sprint medley: W-SR, fifth, 2:07.66; Long jump: Golly, sixth, 14-5 3/4; Discus: Seegers, sixth, 66-8; DeBower, ninth, 64-0.