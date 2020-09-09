WAVERLY – To say it has been a fun couple of weeks for Waverly-Shell Rock senior Emma Hoins would probably be an understatement.
Last week, Hoins broke the school record during her first-place finish at the Oelwein Invitational. Exactly one week later, the W-SR standout was back it. This time, she won the senior girls race of the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic on Tuesday at a rain-soaked Wartburg College max cross-country course.
Hoins, who is ranked 11th in Class 3A by, Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross-Country, crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 29.7 seconds. Western Dubuque's Lauren Klein, who is No. 20 in 4A, placed second in 20:16. Nashua-Plainfield's Chloe Matthews took third (21:16.5).
"It was a great day to race," W-SR girls cross-country coach Jason Milke said. "The girls performed very well in adverse weather conditions. With this being our second meet, we really saw a growth in confidence in our girls."
Center Point-Urbana's Mason Bach won the senior boys race (16:57.8). Denver's Aiden Dolan (17:54.8) and W-SR's (17:55.6) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
W-SR's Nick Kepford, who is No. 30 in 3A, placed second (17:19.3) in the junior boys race. Meanwhile, classmate Andrew Cummer, who is 16th in 3A, took fourth (17:39.5). Center Point-Urbana's Eli Larson placed first (16:56.9).
"(It was) definitely a big weather challenge," W-SR boys cross-country coach Kevin Kueker said. "I was pleased with how they ran in the cold and wet (conditions)."
Denver's Chloe Ristau took third (20:37) in the junior girls race. Hudson's Addison Grady finished first (19:54.8).
Tripoli's Giles Cowell won the boys sophomore race in 18:17.6. W-SR's Caleb Hoins (18:23.4) and Caden Kueker (18:23.6) placed third and fourth, respectively. Denver's Jack Mulert was fifth (18:25.3).
Denver's Laci Even finished second (21:10.4) in the sophomore girls race. Decorah's Rebecca Anderson, who is ranked sixth in 3A, placed first (19:14.7).
W-SR's Sydney Bochmann was third (20:51) in the freshman girls competition. Wapsie Valley's Ava Vandaele (21:40.9) and Denver's Aubrey Decker (21:50.7) took fifth and sixth, respectively. Western Dubuque's Alyssa Klein took first (19:47.8).
Denver's Ethan Larson finished ninth (20:22.7) in the freshman boys race. Hudson's Lucas Grady placed first (19:27.3).
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
DICK POLLITT GO-HAWK CLASSIC
at Wartburg max cross-country course
Top 10 individuals
FRESHMEN
Girls
1. Klein, Western Dubuque, 19:47.8; 2. Maas, Hampton-Dumont, 20:13.7; 3. Bochmann, Waverly-Shell Rock, 20:51; 4. Wright, Jesup, 21:01.1; 5. Vandaele, Wapsie Valley, 21:40.9; 6. Decker, Denver, 21:50.7; 7. Schipper, Aplington-Parkersburg, 21:58.5; 8. Libby Gearhart, Oelwein, 22:05.7; 9. Wilkerson, Center Point-Urbana, 22:15.7; 10. Schneider, Hudson, 22:19.9.
Other Clarksville results: Bolker 29th (24:32.5), Capper 46th (26:59).
Other Denver results: Dunkin 30th (24:40.4), Cortelyou 51st (27:13.6), Gonnerman 72nd (35:45.1).
Other Janesville results: Parkes 70th (33:18.4).
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Eick 33rd (24:54.2), O'Neill 64th (30:40.7).
Other Tripoli results: Boldt 57th (28:37.7).
Other Wapsie Valley results: East 54th (27:48), Schwickerath 61st (29:39.1), Riordan 73rd (36:28.3).
Other W-SR results: Bodensteiner 14th (22:51.6), Dahlquist 17th (23:38.3), Jereome 21st (23:51.1), Rohne 34th (25:03.5).
Boys
1. Grady, Hudson, 19:27.3; 2. Hansen, Hudson, 19:23.7; 3. Wenger, West Delaware, 19:27; 4. Gulla, Waukon, 19:33.7; 5. Kirtz, Center Point-Urbana, 19:38; 6. Anderson, New Hampton, 19:39.9; 7. McMorris, New Hampton, 20:02.1; 8. Weis, Decorah, 20:07.3; 9. Shawver, New Hampton, 20:12; 10. Larson, Denver, 20:33.2.
Other Clarksville results: Clark 31st (21:56.1).
Other Denver results: Rathbun 13th (20:33.2), Pautsch 15th (20:46.1), Haase 25th (21:39.7), Pinter 36th (22:12.9), Lyons 59th (25:23.9), Clayton 63rd (26:04.6), Shollenbarger 80th (29:48).
Other Janesville results: Hjelmeland 81st (30:24.3).
Other Tripoli results: Biermann 50th (23:32.5).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Platte 62nd (25:42.1).
Other W-SR results: Sage 18 (21:01.2), Mraz 75th (29:09.9).
SOPHOMORE
Girls
1. Anderson, Decorah, 19:14.7; 2. Even, Denver, 21:10.4; 3. Ollendick, Crestwood, 21:42.6; 4. Louvar, Independence, 21:49.6; 5. Russler, 22:03.1; 6. Peck, Webster City, 22:13.4; 7. Tollefson, Decorah, 22:28.3; 8. Sessions, Decorah, 22:33.1; 9. Skrade, Decorah, 22:33.1; 10. Schissel, Mason City, 11:41.8.
Other Clarksville results: Hardy 21st (24:31.2), Borchardt 32nd (25:32.2), Myers 42nd (26:55.1).
Other Denver results: Cortelyou 39th (26:19.8), Westbrook 43rd (27:10.2).
Other Janesville results: Hjelmeland 70th (31:54.6), Weekley 76th (40:07).
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Reams 51st (28:14.3), Bergmann 71st (32:56.7).
Other W-SR results: Foy 11th (22:55.4), Bittinger 37th (26:06.3), Seegers 50th (28:11.2), Beam 63rd (30:10), Buseman 64th (30:20.4), Keller 65th (30:20.9), Freeman 67th (30:58.4), Arjes 68th (31:22.3).
Boys
1. Cowell, Tripoli, 18:17.6; 2. Peck, Hudson, 18:17.6; 3. Hoins, Waverly-Shell Rock, 18:23.4; 4. Kueker, Waverly-Shell Rock, 18:23.6; 5. Mulert, Denver, 18:25.3; 6. Gearhart, Oelwein, 18:46.1; 7. O'Neill, Waukon, 18:49.5; 8. Sager, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 18:52.4; 9. Meyer, Western Dubuque, 18:59.2; 10. Carney, Mason City, 19:02.
Other Clarksville results: Laures 55th (23:05.4).
Other Denver results: Schwandt 13th (19:42.2), Steege 45th (22:13.9), Rabenhorst 59th (24:43.6).
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Huck 26th (20:55.3), Winters 58th (23:31.1).
Other Tripoli results: Hennings 65th (26:07.4).
Other W-SR results: Hobson 44th (22:11.4).
JUNIOR
Girls
1. Grady, Hudson, 19:54.8; 2. Treptow, Jesup, 20:02.2; 3. Ristau, Denver, 20:37; 4. Boge, Western Dubuque, 20:58.5; 5. Biermann, Wester Dubuque, 21:24.1; 6. Foster, Crestwood, 21:28.3; 7. Hansen, Hudson, 21:39.7; 8. Katcher, Center Point-Urbana, 21:47.8; 9. Digmann, Western Dubuque, 21:55.6; 10. Stahl, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 21:56.3.
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Carpenter 22nd (24:15.5), Levi 30th (25:24.8).
Other Tripoli results: Morey 74th (31:49.4).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Martin 11th (22:01.8), Bodensteiner 35th (25:43.9).
Other W-SR results: Cherry 14th (22:44).
Boys
1. Larson, Center Point-Urbana, 16:56.9; 2. Kepford, Waverly-Shell Rock, 17:19.3; 3. Usher, New Hampton, 17:27.7; 4. Cummer, Waverly-Shell Rock, 17:39.5; 5. Sauser, Oelwein, 17:55.5; 6. Kirtz, Center Point-Urbana, 18:19.7; 7. Eichinger, Decorah, 18:24.9; 8. Ramirez, Webster City, 18:27; 9. Smith, Decorah, 18:32.3; 10. Reiling, Webster City, 18:32.3.
Other Clarksville results: Ison 28th (25:05.8).
Other Denver results: Gonnerman 63rd (23:44.6).
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Wilken 38th (20:55.6).
Other W-SR results: Beam 20th (19:11.7), Hennings 47th (21:30.4), 48. Holden 48th (21:35), Bird 65th (23:49.5).
SENIOR
Girls
1. Hoins, Waverly-Shell Rock, 19:29.7; 2. Klein, Western Dubuque, 20:16.4; 3. Matthews, Nashua-Plainfield, 21:16; 4. Regenwether, Hudson, 21:31.2; 5. Sierra, Mason City, 21:41.6; 6. Shafer, Waukon, 21:49.8; 7. Johnson, Decorah, 21:56.4; 8. Headington, Waukon, 22:12.8; 9. Klostermann, Western Dubuque, 22:21.4; 10. See, Decorah, 22:24.8.
Other Denver results: Herbst 11th (22:36.3), Even 55th (26:46.8).
Other Janesville results: Feldmann 16th (22:57.8).
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Eick 17th (22:59), Trewin 58th (27:19.8).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Schmit 26th (24:32).
Other W-SR results: Christensen 19th (23:09.8), Ten Hoeve 25th (24:26.6), Heying 37th (25:16.8), Steiert 48th (26:26.3), Faga 52nd (26:35.4), Hansel 64th (27:58.5), Howard 74th (30:22.4), Forest 75th (30:28.6), Figura 79th (32.22.5).
Boys
1. Bach, Center Point-Urbana, 16:57.8; 2. Post, Center Point-Urbana, 17:00.4; 3. Hogan, Decorah, 17:06.4; 4. Messer, Western Dubuque, 17:34.9; 5. Wilson, Webster City, 17:50.9; 6. Dolan, Denver, 17:54.8; 7. Chesnut, Waverly-Shell Rock, 17:55.6; 8. Smiith, West Delaware, 18:06.7; 9. Day, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 18:08.3; 10. Lovelace, Decorah, 18:09.5.
Other Denver results: Terrill 11th (18:10.6), Larson 13th (18:17.4), Krabbenhoft 16th (18:19), Fober 20th (18:49), Miller 32nd (19:49.9), Giesler 77th (26:20.6).
Other Nashua-Plainfield results: Ulrichs 68th (24:45.1), Lee 70th (24:45.7).
Other Wapsie Valley results: Rulapaugh 46th (21:05.1), Bram 61st (22:57.8).
Other W-SR results: Birgen 35th (20:09.7), Birgen 35th (20:09.7), Fuhreister 51st (21:37.3), Ellerbroek 64th (23:57.8).