A retired CPA who returned to Shell Rock after her husband’s overseas job was complete is looking to give back to her hometown by serving on the City Council.
Robyn Holden, 58, is the sole new candidate on the city ballot for Nov. 5, as she joins incumbent council members Donald Bonzer and Mike Kleinfelter, who are each seeking re-election.
There are three at-large seats available in this year’s election, so all three are expected to be voted in for a four-year term. In addition, Mayor Larry Young is running unopposed, seeking his 10th two-year term in office.
Holden decided to run for council after participating in a number of projects in town.
“I’ve helped with the fundraiser for the (Emergency Services Building), I’ve chaired that,” Holden told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview while on her way to La Porte City on Tuesday. “I’ve done the Christmas tree lighting, I’ve done some stuff.
“My husband (John) and I are both retired, and I have the time and the ability, I think, to give back to the community.”
She was born and raised in Shell Rock but left following college. She and John had lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they worked as CPAs, as well as Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years, where John worked with Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s national oil company.
However, even while they were away, they stayed connected with Shell Rock.
Young, 79, has been mayor for 18 years. He said seeing the progress of the town during his time at the helm, especially over the last 10 years.
“We’re kind of in the mode of building projects that last a minimum of 50 years,” Young said. “The bridge was built in 2011, and we had the Emergency Services Building and the city hall (move), and right now, we’re working on the aquatics center. They have started demolition on that this past week.”
He said it’s fun after the start of a project to see its finish.
“We can get that (aquatic center) done probably next year, next summer,” Young said. “Just to see what a small town can do if they work together on it.”
Bonzer, 74, is seeking his fourth term on the council. He touted the construction of the new Cherry Street Bridge and the starting of the new aquatics center as among the accomplishments during his time on council.
“We got a new Ford garage (the new location of Roling Ford on the east end of town) and an industrial park,” Bonzer added.
“I just enjoy doing it and try to help keep Shell Rock going in a positive way. I want an enjoyable, safe place for people to move to.”
Klinefelter did not return messages by press time.
In his next term, Young would like to see some growth in residential housing in town.
“We’ve got a lot south of town with another 24 lots in place,” he said. “They’re not sold, but they’re in place.
“Also, the downtown area is what would like to work on to improve the looks of that, and maybe get another couple of businesses.”
Holden said that Shell Rock is in an “exciting period” with TrinityRail Maintenance Services building a railcar maintenance facility near town. Operations are expected to start there next year.
“There’s the potential for growth with what that brings with it, she said. “We have the new swimming pool coming in, and I just like to see what we can do to grow Shell Rock economically.
“When I grew up, we had three grocery stores and a hardware store. We were all self-sufficient. Through time and Waverly and easier transportation, that kind of all gone away. It’d be nice to get some of that back, if at all possible.”
Young added that the Trinity project is a huge one for Shell Rock.
“Not only for the restaurant/Kwik Star end of it, but also housing, and they’ve done a lot of work out there,” he said. “They’re big.
“I think it will not only help Shell Rock, but also all of Butler County and the surrounding area.”
Bonzer said he’d like to see the aquatic center take off and be built.
“That’s about the only big project we’ve got going on yet,” he said. “(I’d like to) watch the town grow as we get an influx of people.”
Young hopes to make Shell Rock a great place to live and raise a family.
“We’re looking at getting a bike center on the trail (coming through town),” he said. “I think that’s going to be a part of the success of biking is going to be huge success coming up in years.
“We look forward to continued, controlled growth in all areas, like housing. We’ll never be a big manufacturing town. We’ve got Feldmeier in town, Brendt west of town, but I hope to make it more of a village-type feeling with a lot of people who are art-oriented.”
Holden said the best quality of Shell Rock is the small-town feel.
“You go somewhere, and people know you,” she said. “Your neighbors can kind of look out for you, and it’s just that community that a smaller town can give you.”