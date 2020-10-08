Helping Services for Youth & Families is excited for the Holiday Lights drive-thru experience to return for the 16th season starting Wednesday, Nov. 25.
This year has impacted all of us, and planning for Holiday Lights has had its challenges as public safety is our number one concern. We have been working with the City of Decorah, Winneshiek County Public Health, volunteers and sponsors for a plan.
“This is a wonderful community event that has become a tradition for so many and we want to make sure that everyone is able to safely enjoy their experience at the event,” said Ben Krouse-Gagne, sirector of Community Engagement.
As public safety is of utmost importance, this year’s event will be drive-thru only. The day before Thanksgiving will now be the first opportunity to drive-thru the event. We are encouraging everyone to drive through Holiday Lights this night and look for an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Ben said, “Due to the safety of guests, we have made the decision to switch the Walk-thru night to drive-thru only. We look forward to this event each year, and this night will continue to be special. The opening night has also become one of the most important nights for Helping Services, as it raised over $5,000 in free-will donations last year.”
For those unable to attend, you can always support Holiday Lights online at HelpingServices.org/HolidayLights. The 2020 Holiday Lights event will also be extended to run until Sunday, Dec. 27 for the 2020 season.
If you are interested in volunteering at Holiday Lights, give us a call at 563-387-1720 or email info@helpingservices.org. We know that this holiday season may look different for many reasons, but we hope you can drive-thru Holiday Lights and get into the holiday spirit.