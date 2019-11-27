The Butler County Conservation Board and Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center would like to invite you to join them at Heery Woods Nature Center from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 for a Holiday Open House.
During the afternoon, visitors can check out the exhibits, watch birds at our feeders, visit with nature center staff, learn about the addition and new exhibits planned for the nature center and enjoy refreshments of cocoa and cookies. Kids will have the opportunity to make a birdhouse to take home while supplies last.
For more information about the Holiday Open House, contact Heery Woods Nature Center at (319) 278-1130.