Jingles and Hot dogs

Tony and his wife, Evie, own a hot dog stand

It is located downtown on a vacant lot

They were loved by everyone and their hot dogs were simply great

Delicious with all the trimmings, they always hit the spot

One cold, winter afternoon, business was kind of slow

It was late, snowing hard and the customers were very few

Evie heard a scratching at the back door of the stand

She peeked out and saw a little, black dog, whimpering and hungry, too

She let it in and gave it a wiener

In a minute it was gone

She gave it another one

while Tony was looking on

“I bet he is lost,” she said,

“I’m sure he needs a home

I think I’ll call him Jingles

It’s Christmastime and he is all alone.”

Tony shrugged his shoulders

And rolled his eyes, he knew Evie has won

Jingles became a super star

At the hot dog stand, doing tricks and making fun.

The Meaning of Christmas

Do you ever wonder about the meaning of Christmas?

Can it be bells and presents and decorated trees?

Can it be Santa Clause and a sleigh filled with toys?

How about grandma and her grandma squeeze?

It is more than bells and presents.

It is more than decorated trees.

It is more than Santa, his sleigh and toys.

The meaning of Christmas surely includes grandma

‘cause I feel it in her squeeze.

It is more than decorated houses.

It is more than light poles with high displays,

It is more than Christmas Cards from family and friends.

It is more than Christmas music and children’s plays.

So, what is the meaning of Christmas?

You only have to observe, look and listen.

To all those things plus giving, that makes your heart sing.

And family, like snow, will make your world glow and glisten.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and 1947 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida. His other works can be found on his website, dennisorvis.com. This is the second of three parts.