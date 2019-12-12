Jingles and Hot dogs
Tony and his wife, Evie, own a hot dog stand
It is located downtown on a vacant lot
They were loved by everyone and their hot dogs were simply great
Delicious with all the trimmings, they always hit the spot
One cold, winter afternoon, business was kind of slow
It was late, snowing hard and the customers were very few
Evie heard a scratching at the back door of the stand
She peeked out and saw a little, black dog, whimpering and hungry, too
She let it in and gave it a wiener
In a minute it was gone
She gave it another one
while Tony was looking on
“I bet he is lost,” she said,
“I’m sure he needs a home
I think I’ll call him Jingles
It’s Christmastime and he is all alone.”
Tony shrugged his shoulders
And rolled his eyes, he knew Evie has won
Jingles became a super star
At the hot dog stand, doing tricks and making fun.
The Meaning of Christmas
Do you ever wonder about the meaning of Christmas?
Can it be bells and presents and decorated trees?
Can it be Santa Clause and a sleigh filled with toys?
How about grandma and her grandma squeeze?
It is more than bells and presents.
It is more than decorated trees.
It is more than Santa, his sleigh and toys.
The meaning of Christmas surely includes grandma
‘cause I feel it in her squeeze.
It is more than decorated houses.
It is more than light poles with high displays,
It is more than Christmas Cards from family and friends.
It is more than Christmas music and children’s plays.
So, what is the meaning of Christmas?
You only have to observe, look and listen.
To all those things plus giving, that makes your heart sing.
And family, like snow, will make your world glow and glisten.