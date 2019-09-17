The Homicide and Other Violent Crimes Program has invited those affected by homicide and the community to honor and remember those we have lost to homicide.
Every year, on Sept. 25, our nation remembers not only those we lost to homicide, but the survivors they also left behind. We are welcoming the communities to the Cedar Valley Botanical Gardens and Arboretum (the Rose Garden), from 6-7:30 p.m. to hear from a guest speaker and to allow anyone to speak on behalf of those that can no longer speak for themselves.
There will be a tree planting ceremony/event after the open mic option and refreshments following.