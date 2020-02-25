Marilyn Hoppenworth will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Hoppenworth farm located at 2507 190th Street, Tripoli.
She was born March 1,1930, to Otto and Malinda Rieck. Marilyn married Keniston Hoppenworth on June 20, 1948.
Her family includes five children: Nancy (Dave) Foelske, Jeffrey (deceased) and Diane Hoppenworth, Mary (Ray) Dietz, Jayson (Karen) Hoppenworth, and Quentin Hoppenworth (deceased); 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 611 Second St. SW, Tripoli, IA 50676.