The Hospice & Palliative Care Association of Iowa (HCPAI) honored six Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers at its Recognition Ceremony on Sept. 20 in Des Moines.
Beth Wagner and Debra Wesely were honored from Cedar Valley Hospice’s Waterloo site; Lois Loughren from the Independence site; Janet Schildroth from the Grundy Center site; and Grant Primus and Sally Williams from the Waverly site.
Beth Wagner – Waterloo
Beth Wagner is a kind, caring and compassionate gift that keeps on giving! She is active on the Cedar Valley Hospice Friends Committee, planning and carrying out fundraisers and also serves at the Hospice Home each Sunday assisting families and staff. Beth graciously checks with patients and their caregivers making weekly ‘Rest Assured’ calls ensuring needs are met. Meanwhile, she still finds time to help with office support, and recently was instrumental covering a staff person’s medical leave. Beth is one of a kind.
Debra Wesely – Waterloo Hospice Home
Deb is such an asset to Cedar Valley Hospice’s Hospice Home. She always comes in with a positive attitude and a willingness to complete any task. Deb often folds laundry, runs to the grocery store, cleans the family kitchen or sits with patients. She is always willing to stay late or come in early. One day, Deb stayed 4 hours past her scheduled shift to assist the Hospice Home staff during a very busy time. Her dedication and time to volunteering for the organization is tremendous.
Lois Loughren – Independence
Lois is in her 19th year of volunteering. She has made visits to numerous patients, worked with families and assisted with office duties – all while continuing her volunteerism to her school, church and community events. Lois’ personal experience when her parents where on hospice has inspired and helped prepare her to be a compassionate volunteer. Her positive attitude and great sense of humor always shine through.
Janet Schildroth – Grundy Center
An active volunteer, Janet selflessly gives her time to patient/family care. Her energetic personality and caring heart make her one of those special people who always goes above and beyond expectations. Her favorite saying is, “I’m a jack of all trades, and master of nothing.” Janet truly represents the spirit of all Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers. She makes the world a better place.
Grant Primus – Waverly
Grant started his hospice volunteer journey in 2014 at Iowa River Hospice. When he relocated, his passion to help patients and families continued with Cedar Valley Hospice. Since then, Grant has been a stand-out volunteer. There is never a patient he isn’t willing to take on. He is such a people-person, striking up an easy-going conversation that provides just what the patient and family need. Cedar Valley Hospice thanks Grant for his great attitude and on-going commitment to the community.
Sally Williams – Waverly
In nearly a decade of service, Sally has created 120 one-of-a- kind handmade quilts for patients, who are often overwhelmed at their beauty. Sally’s impact has been far-reaching as each design allows each patient to connect with it in a very special way. Sally has made it her mission to help Cedar Valley Hospice provide a meaningful quilt to those on our program, and the organization is forever grateful for all the time, talent and love she puts into every stitch.
For a full list of HPCAI’s 2016 honored volunteers, visit www.hpcai.org. To become a Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer, call 800-626-2360.