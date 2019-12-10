To assist communities in the two county region, Butler-Grundy Development Alliance is announcing the completion of county-wide housing needs assessments for Butler and Grundy Counties.
The housing needs assessments (HNA), will give city leaders the accurate data and information they need to move forward with a planned approach to tackle the issue in their community.
Butler-Grundy Development Alliance Executive Director Jeff Kolb states, “Perceptions are not always reality when it comes to the housing situation in a town, and you need accurate data to make educated decisions on how to move forward, as each community’s situation is unique.
“The best fit for a community may not be to create a new housing development, or to build more new homes period, but instead to update city codes or invest in programs to encourage rehabilitation and better maintenance of the existing housing stock.”
The assessments were completed by the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) planning department, and the year-long process involved compiling data from federal, state, and local sources, along with the completion of “windshield surveys” for each community. This was a street level assessment of every residential property in every community.
Each property was given a score based on a set of criteria. This helps to determine the condition and age of the existing housing stock. The assessment process also looks at population trends and forecasts for each community, demographic information, workforce commuting data, availability of land for new housing, new construction trends in the community, as well as sales data and input from realtors on the local housing market.
Kolb says, “The completed study will be a very valuable tool as cities apply for grant programs to help with their housing issues. Plus, if the study shows that a need for new housing exists in a community, it will help attract developers, as it gives them and their financial partners more confidence in moving forward with a project.
“Other counties that have recently completed these studies have seen interest from developers immediately, and as a result, have experienced the start of construction on new housing units.”
Butler-Grundy Development Alliance funded the housing study with the help of a federal grant from the USDA. The City Council for each community and the County Board of Supervisors will be asked to adopt the report, so that it becomes an official planning document. The reports will be made available to the public when they are adopted by each of the government entities.
Kolb added, “Our goal is that leaders utilize this tool, and that it does not just collect dust on a shelf. This was a significant investment for our organization in time and funding, and we want this to be the catalyst for investment in housing.”