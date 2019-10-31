The work of Iowa native Kirk Hovenga will be on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning Monday, Nov. 4.
“Reflections of the Iowa Landscape — Paintings by Kirk Hovenga” will run through Thursday, Dec. 19. An opening reception will be Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a gallery talk featuring Hovenga at 7 p.m.
Through stops in Kansas, Arizona and Florida, Hovenga explored art and developed his artistic style, which was inspired by museums and nature. Things came full circle in 2007 when he returned to Iowa and re-familiarized himself with the natural rural landscape from his childhood. Hovenga’s recent work explores the indelible mark of memory and light and the vibrancy of the Iowa terrain.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery, in Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.