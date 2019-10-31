In April of 2009, I attended an instructor certification training at the Fire Service Training Bureau in Ames. In this training, I learned what is known as the “Three C’s of Success.” Ever since learning this, I have utilized these three C’s, both in my professional life and personal life.
Collaboration is working with someone else to produce or create something. Here in Waverly, this goal is to create a community of neighborhoods that coexist for the betterment of each other with the goal of sustainability and growth. When elected officials promote effective, efficient, open, and transparent government things improve for the common good.
Communication is the art of imparting or exchanging of information between a sender and receiver. This is a two-way dialogue where each person’s voice is heard and neither is more important in value than the other. Not one person has the authority in a constructive conversation to declare communications “dead” or that a person or group of concerned citizens, referred to as “you people”, should “move on” or “get off their horse”.
Cooperation is working together to the same end, a common purpose or toward the same benefit. It isn’t hard to cooperate with constituents. All you have to do is show effort that you care and then actually, truly care through listening and authentically representing.
Upon many occasions have I been in the council chambers and made witness to the inattentiveness of our council and mayor during public comment and public hearings. The people that prepare a statement or thought to deliver on a matter important to them, take the time to attend the meeting to deliver their comment, and possibly overcome the anxiety of public speaking to be met by people that are too engaged with the next agenda item, their cell phone, their computer, or any other task is inexcusable and shameful.
Vicki Green, a Waverly citizen and voter, was highlighted on KWWL for weeks in a 30 second “Digging Deeper” promo that showed her at the podium with several city council members and city staff with their heads down being inattentive. Embarrassing to say the least and further proof of the level of listening our elected officials are truly providing. It is time those elected provide the expected, appreciated and ethical attentiveness that each citizen and business owner of Waverly not only deserves, but should demand, when at the podium or elsewhere.
If an auto repair shop employee were to not give me their undivided attention while I was explaining what was ailing my vehicle that I had brought to them to repair, I would take it to a different shop immediately. However, when the only shop in town for city business is the located in the council chambers, one doesn’t have much choice but to return time and time again until something gets fixed or a viable explanation is provided as to why it can’t be fixed. This happened in the last year and the people that did this were shunned and then censored with austere aggression and the crack of a gavel.
Many issues will face the council going into 2020. I plan to encourage the city council to act on a resolve for the negligence of the Green Bridge, be it replace, repair or just removal. I would like to promote discussions on how we can collaborate, communicate, and cooperate with the Bremer County Fair and the adult ball clubs to hopefully find them a home in Waverly which will sustain and grow the economic impact these organizations have on our community. I plan to continue to support youth athletic programming and facilities in our community. The youth are our future and if our city won’t invest in them they will not invest in our city in the future. I hope to promote the consideration of our city recognizing the importance of EMS as an essential service for pre-hospital emergency care and declaring such through resolution.
I will stand behind my Nov. 3, 2018, on-the-record statement that we will follow resolution 16-80 to look at the new traffic patterns since the opening of Cedar River Parkway as well as the traffic study data that will be available this coming spring to reevaluate traffic efficiency in Waverly, to include Bremer Avenue. As Mayor, I do not have a vote to see any of these items. All I can do is inspire the collaboration, communication, and cooperation of the seven city council members to work together and listen to the citizens and business owners.
We’ve all heard the following dialogue: “Hello. How are you today?” “I can’t complain.” “Well that’s good. Nobody would listen to you anyway.” Ever since the censorship of the citizens of Waverly was induced by our current mayor and City Council and I hear this routine exchange between two people, I can only believe they are referring to our present elected officials. When someone says this to me, my typical response has often been, “Well. Maybe you need to find a person that will listen.” Here in Waverly, I have decided to be that person and that is why I am on the ballot.
Your Mayor and Council are supposed to work for you. It is important for the voters who have witnessed the tribulations of the past few years to vote. If in the last few years you have ever said, “They aren’t listening,” “They don’t care,” or “I can’t wait for the election,” now is the time you have been waiting for. Now is not only the time to vote for the change you asked for and didn’t receive. Now is the time to vote for the change you demand and will receive with me serving you.
I hope you will exercise your right to vote in this election and I hope you find the value in bestowing upon me the privilege of serving as your next Mayor.