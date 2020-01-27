As it turns out, the state title-winning girls wrestlers aren't the only girls team at Waverly-Shell Rock that's soaring high.
The W-SR girls bowling team has lost just one outing this season, and the girls basketball team casually hasn't lost a game in 53 days.
After beating Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah 46-18 on Thursday night in Waverly, the Go-Hawk girls are on an 11-game win streak.
"I think things are good," said head coach Greg Bodensteiner. "We have a big week ahead of us with four games. But obviously, we're excited about the fact that we keep winning basketball games, which is the goal. At the same time, we’re trying to make sure we’re getting better in the process as well."
That last part is the most important, because as cool as an 11-game streak is, it doesn't matter in the long run if the team stalls in the postseason.
So as the days roll on and the end of the regular season looms, Bodensteiner and his staff continue to look for ways to make the team better, no matter the record.
Bodensteiner said he's happy with where the Go-Hawks are at defensively, and it's hard to argue with him there. Over the last two games against Oelwein (a 77-4 win on Jan. 14) and Decorah, W-SR has allowed just a combined 22 points. Waverly-Shell Rock has allowed just 386 points all year, which is eighth best in the state.
But that's not stopping the team from finding ways to be even more stifling.
"We’ve tried to challenge our kids by adding some new things here and there — things that we might not have needed for a game or two but might need down the stretch to win games," Bodensteiner said. "We’re starting to prepare for what teams may do against us, and as they see more film, what can we do in practice to prepare for things somebody might try against us that we haven’t seen yet."
Offensively, things aren't as simple. Despite the team's winning ways, there does seem to be a blueprint on how to limit the Go-Hawks offensively.
Junior Abbie Draper is an indisputable star, scoring 18.5 points per game, and senior Britney Young is one of the best point guards out there, scoring 12 points per game and leading the team with 69 assists and 27 steals.
But when those two veterans aren't hitting shots, W-SR has shown it can struggle to find ways to score.
"The biggest thing for us is continuing to grow on the offensive end," Bodensteiner said. "Maybe adding some options there as people focus more on trying to limit what Abbie and Britney can do for us. We’re going to need other kids to step up a little bit. We’re going to need to get people looks."
The coach then discussed Thursday's win, and how it was good template for how W-SR can find different ways to put up points.
In the win over the Vikings, Draper and Young combined for just 18 points. Meanwhile, sophomore Annika Behrends, junior Sasha Young and junior Kenzie Roling all scored seven points each. Trinidee Moore added four points.
When it comes down to it, the Go-Hawks are going to need some of their role players to provide a few key buckets like they did Thursday, and Bodensteiner is confident in his cast's abilities.
"We have a lot of kids who can help us," he said. "It doesn’t have to be anyone doing anything extraordinary. We have a whole bunch of kids who can get us six or eight points. If they can all pitch in few here or there, that’ll make a huge difference. We just need small contributions from a lot of kids."
After facing Mount Vernon on Monday night, the Go-Hawks will host New Hampton on Tuesday night at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.