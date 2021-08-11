For years, some coaches and fans of high school basketball have wished that the National Federation of High Schools allowed the implementation of shot clocks to increase the flow of the game.
Earlier this spring, the NFHS has given the OK for its member state high school associations to do so. On Tuesday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced that starting in the 2022-23 basketball season, varsity games will have a 35-second timer for both boys’ and girls’ play.
That means a double adjustment for Waverly-Shell Rock head girls’ basketball coach and athletic director Greg Bodensteiner.
While he and his boys’ counterpart Nate Steege would adjust some of their coaching on both sides of the ball to accommodate the time limit before a jumper needs to be taken, Bodensteiner will need to figure out how to implement the necessary equipment.
“I think the cost is the concern,” said Bodensteiner, who took over AD duties in June after the retirement of Dave Litterer. “That will be, especially with the smaller schools, not that we don’t have that concern.
“We’ll have to figure out how many do we need? Are we going need to put one in our (Bock) Gym. Going to my coaching side of things, I’m going to want my kids to play with a shot clock as much as possible before they get to our varsity program.”
However, Steege said that the addition of the shot clock is going to be a good addition to basketball at the high school level.
“I’ve always been an advocate for it,” Steege said. “I’m pretty excited to start think about the different things and the way it’s going to change what we do, but I’m excited for it, for sure.”
Bodensteiner believes that high school players taking bad shots earlier in possessions may not make the game better. However, implementing the 35-second clock would make match-ups more entertaining for fans.
“The team that’s behind is going to have more opportunities to make things happen,” he said. “There’s going to be some changes for coaches and athletes to factor in the shot clock into how to do things.
“In the long run, it could be fun, but there’s also some growing pains.”
In addition to equipment additions, Bodensteiner and other school ADs will need to find an extra person to run the new equipment. Currently, the scorer’s table would have the official scorer and the scoreboard operator at a minimum, and an announcer for introductions and provide information on who scored a bucket or commits a foul.
Bodensteiner added that shot clock operations would be another thing that the two or three floor officials would need to worry about for game mechanics. He added that there is currently a shortage of men and women willing to don the stripped shirts and whistles as it is.
“There’s going to be change, and there will be a resistance, but we’ve got to make the most of it,” he said. “We’ll figure it out. That’s the way it’s going to be. We have a year to do it, which is nice to give us some time, so we’ll get it figured out by then.”
The shot clock was invented in 1954 by the owner and general manager of the Syracuse Nationals of the NBA, the team now known as the Philadelphia 76ers. Owner Danny Biasone noticed that the games he enjoyed watching had each team taking at least 60 shots when there weren’t too many stall tactics taken.
He and GM Leo Ferris calculated that if they took the 120 shots combined and divided by the 2,880 seconds — 48 minutes — in a regulation NBA game, they came up with 24 seconds. An analysis showed that limit increased team scoring from 79 points per game in the 1953-54 season to 93 points in 1954-55.
The International Federation of Basketball Associations (FIBA) then adopted a 30-second clock for international and Olympic play in 1956, before lowering it to the NBA’s 24 in 2000. The NCAA started with a 45-second clock for men’s basketball in 1985, lowering it to 35 in 1993 before its current 30 seconds in 2015. Women’s college basketball has been at 30 seconds since 1970, when it was sanctioned by the Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (CIAW), while the WNBA started with a 30-second clock before switching to 24 in 2006.
High school basketball never had a shot clock officially, though some states implemented it with the NFHS revoking their voting status for rules changes until this spring.
In the memo by the IHSAA and IGHSAU, schools will not be allowed to experiment with the new shot clock during the 2021-22 season. Iowa will be the 10th state to use the shot clock.
Bodensteiner believes that in “98% of the games” the playing pace won’t change much, but there have been “well noted” games where one team would stall to keep the scoring low and give them a better chance against a more talented team.
But he thinks it’s on both squads to keep that from happening.
“You can stand in your zone, and the other team can hold the ball, or you can do something about what they’re doing,” Bodensteiner said. “There’s a little bit of me that feels that if a coach is using every rule to their advantage to give their team the best chance to win, good for them. That’s their job.
“This will certainly change those situations for sure, but I think in most of your basketball games, until the end of the game, and maybe the end of the quarter where a team might hold for one shot, you’re not going to see a lot of changes.”
Steege said the timer won’t let offenses hold the ball for several minutes, as they employ the classic four-corners offense popularized by the North Carolina teams under Dean Smith in the 1960s and 70s. Sometimes, teams would, as the saying goes, “take the air out of the ball” to protect a late lead.
“It’s going to bring a few more advantages to the defense, which is what I like,” Steege said. “It’s going to involve more strategy — what are you going to do at the end of the shot clock to execute and get a good shot.
“It’ll bring more synergy into the game for the kids. Overall, I think it’s good for the game. Every other level plays with one. They play with one in Europe, even the youth, so I think it’s good.”