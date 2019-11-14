The Friend of 4-H award is given to a family, business, company, or organization that supports the 4-H members and the 4-H program through their time, talents, or resources.
This family has always been gracious enough to give money to support the Citizen Washington Focus so 4-H’ers can attend and the Huck Leadership & Citizenship Award at the annual awards banquet. Ed, Gene and Shirley Huck received the 2019 Friend of 4-H award.
The Huck Family sponsors the Huck Citizenship and Leadership awards. They are presented to the Intermediates and Seniors that have done their best to be good citizens and show strong leadership skills. Examples of being a good citizen are helping others, caring for others, and respecting others. Leadership is helping others to become better citizens by teaching them new skills.
The Huck Family also provides funds for 4-H members to attend the Citizenship Washington Focus Trip to Washington, D.C.
Our 2018-2019 Intermediate and Senior Winners are:
Ed Huck Intermediate Leadership Award – Brody Kuhse
Ed Huck Intermediate Citizenship Award – Adam Hennings
Ed Huck Senior Leadership Award – Willem Potter
Ed Huck Senior Citizenship Award – Julia Deppe