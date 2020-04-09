Wilbert Huebner is celebrating his 100th Birthday on April 17, 2020.
Wilbert was born to William and Martha (Meyerhoff) Huebner on April 17, 1920, in Readlyn. Wilbert married Irene Schroeder on Oct. 26, 1947, in Tripoli.
He has worked as a farmer and rural letter carrier and had served in the Coast Guard and the Navy during World War II.
Wilbert is the father of Dan (Bev), of Grinnell, Bruce, of Readlyn, and Rick (Janet), of Readlyn. Wilbert is the grandfather to 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
The family is hosting an Open House and a family dinner at a later date.
If you would like to send a Birthday card please send cards to: P.O. Box 207, Readlyn, IA. 50668. No invitation or gifts necessary.