In this unique of holiday seasons, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office has an equally out of the ordinary gift idea for the dog lover in your life that will also help support the county’s K9 unit.
The sheriff’s office has available for sale plush versions of the dog deputy Mo. The department posted the sale of the stuffed dogs on its Facebook page Tuesday morning, and Sheriff Dan Pickett said they’ve already sold 50 of their initial 250-unit order as of Wednesday morning.
Pickett told Waverly Newspapers the idea to have the miniature Mos stemmed from a request from a California memorabilia company to produce challenge coins. He discovered that the company also sells miniature police dogs.
“They happened to send us a Dutch Shepherd,” Pickett said, indicating that is Mo’s breed. “When we saw the animal… I was like, ‘Oh, my God. That looks just like Mo.’
“We started going from there with it. We included Deputy (Glenn) Beenblossom, but Deputy (Kyle) Shores kind of took lead on it, because we were working on a different challenge coin for our office. (Shores) then worked directly with this company. They had different options you could do.”
Pickett and Shores then collaborated with the producer to create a specialty design for the plush dog. They have a miniature sheriff’s badge hanging from a collar in the front, and sewn onto the back of a shirt the dog is wearing is a sewn-on replica of the sheriff’s office’s shoulder patch, based on a scan Shores sent the manufacturer. There is also a “K9 MO” inscribed on the back of the collar.
The sheriff’s office is selling the dogs for $20 if buyers would pick them up at the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Center or $25 if they are to be shipped. Orders can be made by calling 319-352-5400 and dialing option 5 or by mailing payment to Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, 111 Fourth St. NE, Waverly, IA 50677.
Proceeds from the sales go directly into the sheriff’s office’s K9 unit account. Those funds help with Mo’s upkeep and for the training with him and Beenblossom, his handler.
Pickett said the early response has been awesome.
“We’ve had people that have actually purchased but they don’t actually want one, but they want us to donate it to Toys for Tots and if we did the Shop with a Cop — which I don’t know if that’s happening this year with COVID, I haven’t heard anything about it,” he said.
“I wasn’t really sure (about this). It’s a good time of the year to have something like this. I’m very happy to know that the response has been what it has, because it shows the support of the K9 program. They’re selling a lot faster than I thought. We’ve had some people buy 10 at a time.
“It’s been a great hit so far, and it’s exciting to see what we end up selling.”
HEALTHCARE FOR K9 HEROES
Most of the funding for Mo’s care comes from donations to the K9 unit’s fund and not from tax dollars. Mo’s food and routine veterinary care are donated to the sheriff’s office as well.
However, if there were an emergency situation, like if he got injured on duty, a charitable organization has that covered.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc., which had previously donated a bullet- and stab-proof vest for Mo, recently awarded a grant to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office as part of its Healthcare for K9 Heroes program.
The grant covers the annual policy premium for health insurance on Mo. He is one of 31 K9s across the country, along with one other in Iowa, who have been awarded the funds this year.
Vested Interest in K9s has donated more than $152,000 toward the medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units since 2016. The grants are given to departments that raise funds to care for their police animals with no more than three dogs on the force, with K9 units aged 2 to 7 years eligible.
The policy, administered by Trupanion, covers illnesses, injuries, diagnostic testing and therapies from any licensed veterinarian, specialty center or emergency hospital in the U.S.
“If there’s something that we need to have some type of surgery that would have to be done or anything like that, this would pay part of that bill,” Pickett said. “It would save our account. This is all out of our K9 account that is all self-funded, funded through people who have donated, banks, businesses and the citizens of Bremer County, etc.
“It actually keeps us from having to pay out of our account, which is a great deal. There’s other things that you still need for the K9.”
The sheriff said that Mo and Beenblossom spend “many hours per week” with their training, which is also covered in the K9 account. The duo keeps themselves current with drug detection and tracking.
“(Beenblossom) has been great at putting his time into it,” Pickett said. “We give him time off, because it’s part of the K9 program, we give him a certain amount of time off to do the training.”
Pickett said the community backing for Mo has been excellent.
“The citizens have been very supportive,” he said. “We’ve had several banks that have donated up to $2,500 to get the program going, and we’ve applied for grants, anytime there’s a grant available, we apply.
“The Guernsey Foundation, we’ve applied twice to them, and we’ve received $2,500 a year ago, and we’ve applied again, and we’ve got another $2,500. My plan when we did this was not have any tax dollars involved directly with this.”
And Mo has been a good boy.
“Anytime Mo’s been through the schools, kids love dogs,” Pickett said. “Mo knows there’s a time for working and there’s a time to just sit there and let people pet him. I think we have the best of both with him.
“He knows how to do his job, and yet, he’s tame enough that we don’t have to worry about anything else.”