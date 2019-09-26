The United Nations defines human trafficking as “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring, or receipt of persons by improper means (such as force, abduction, fraud, or coercion) for an improper purpose including forced labor or sexual exploitation.” (endslaverynow.org) It takes on many forms today:
• Domestic servitude
• Sex trafficking
• Forced labor
• Bonded labor
• Child labor
• Forced marriage
Friends of the Family provides a variety of comprehensive services to aid survivors in a 14-county area. Those services include:
• 24/7 crisis hotline for information, safety planning, & resources
• 24/7 access to FOF emergency shelter
• Case management & community advocacy
• Relocation & family reunification support
• Crisis housing assistance
• Referrals to services for mental health counseling, food assistance & more
• Training & technical assistance for allied partners that include law enforcement, faith communities, and mental health professionals
Through our human trafficking program, Friends of the Family has served a record number of survivors. A number that we have seen double year over year:
• FY2016-2017 = 19 survivors served
• FY2017-2018 = 40 survivors served
• FY2018-2019 = 83 survivors served
• This year = already 28 survivors served, on pace to serve over 100 survivors
Despite this, our federal funding has been cut by 40%. This cut has resulted in our human trafficking staff being cut in half. We worked hard to build this program in response to a community need, only to be set back by these cuts. But now, we need to push forward to rebuild, and that will take a village. Through donations and volunteer time, you can help us put an end to human trafficking. We want to see community members trained to give presentations, to work with clients, to provide education. We want to work alongside you in this fight.
Please join us for an Ending Human Trafficking talk from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Waterloo Public Library, or from 5-6 p.m. at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa office in Cedar Falls. You will learn about what Friends of the Family is doing and the gaps left in our services, then learn about what you can do to help.
People that we would like to see in attendance are community members, teachers, school administrators, other nonprofits, those in healthcare, religious communities, and those of you who care about what’s happening in your community.