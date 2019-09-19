The Shell Rock United Methodist Church welcomes Hunter Gray to participate in their worship service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Hunter is a worship leader at Crosspoint Church in Waverly and enjoys the opportunity to serve and connect the church body across different communities of faith. He is originally from Waverly but graduated from Clarksville High School in 2011 and Wartburg College in 2015. He now works as an account manager at Network Control in Waverly and provides a variety of musical services on the side.
Hunter is passionate about both Faith and music and feels worship is a wonderful way to merge those things together. Shell Rock United Methodist Church is located at 204 S. Prairie St., Shell Rock. Everyone is welcome to come and witness Hunter’s ministry.