Veterans Day 2020 was unusual in many respects.
A spike in the coronavirus pandemic worried area veteran leaders when they planned the day.
And Gov. Kim Reynolds, who issued subsequent order on Tuesday further enhancing health guidelines to contain the spread.
At Hy-Vee, where traditionally on this day servicemen and active military have breakfast in appreciation of their service, Wednesday morning was somewhat unusual as well.
In the parking lot, a fire truck displayed the American flag, a first-time gesture from the Waverly Fire Department as a symbolic sign of appreciation.
Some veterans did come into the store to enjoy the menu — scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hashbrown casserole, and biscuits and gravy — in a socially distant environment.
But many more opted to take advantage of the pickup station outside, where Tony Fuhrmeister, the store manager, and Brock Sands, the assistant manager of operations, hand-delivered pre-packed food.
From 6 to 10 a.m., about 365 breakfasts were served.
Shortly before the end of the morning, Bryce Meier, one of the last ones to go through the pick-up location, smiled widely as Fuhrmeister handed him a breakfast package and greeted him with an elbow bump.
Inside, James Monaghan, a Vietnam veteran and his wife of 52 years, Jennifer, enjoyed breakfast and took pictures with Fuhrmeister and Sands. Four years ago, James went on the Honor Flight with two of their daughters, Lisa and Kathy, and the following year, Jennifer went on another fight as a guardian for her brothers-in-law, Gerald and Raymond.
It turns out that Fuhrmeister, too, had veterans in his own family. A low key guy, he rarely mentions anything about himself, but on this Veterans Day, he gratefully acknowledged the service of his two grandfathers, Ralph Fuhrmeister and Charles Smith, who served in World War II. Four years ago, when traveled to Washington, D.C., as a bus captain for the Honor Flight, Fuhrmeister saw their names listed in an online archive at the World War II Memorial.
Fuhrmeister said he is glad to be in a position to serve veterans on Nov. 11, the date designated as Veterans Day, commemorating the end of World War I.
“It’s always been our honor to give back to our veterans that gave up so much for us,” he said.