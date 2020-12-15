Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that it is partnering with dozens of national and regional food manufacturers and suppliers to help provide more than 1 million pounds of food to 17 food banks across its eight-state region for the holiday season.
Hy-Vee collaborated with many of its supplier partners to fill more than 20 truckloads with food and supplies for 17 Feeding America-affiliated food banks across the Midwest. Hy-Vee has received donations of protein, produce, dairy and nonperishable items, as well as monetary donations from 26 leading food manufacturers.
The local Hy-Vee donations were made to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Monday morning.
The donations to the food banks are part of Hy-Vee’s goodwill initiative over the holidays in 2020, designed to combat food insecurity, especially during the pandemic. Last month, more than 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores donated up to 100 meal kits each to a local nonprofit partner in their community that then distributed the meals to local families in need. Each kit had all the ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. In all, Hy-Vee donated 80,000 meals the week of Thanksgiving.
Now, as part of its ongoing commitment to solving food insecurity, Hy-Vee wants to ensure the food banks that serve its communities are fully stocked this holiday season.
In addition to its continued support of food banks, Hy-Vee held several initiatives this past year to provide food and much needed support throughout its eight-state region. These initiatives included produce giveaways, meat distributions, fundraisers and meal giveaways that totaled more than $3 million.