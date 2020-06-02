Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Hy-Vee store manager Tony Fuhrmeister poses with a bag of fresh peaches in. the store on Tuesday. He said his company will hand out 1,500 pounds of fresh peaches on Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. while. supplies last.  

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA editorcft@gmail.com

Peaches are a refreshing gift in any season, but especially welcome as a sign of good will as businesses reopen gingerly amidst an ongoing fight with the coronavirus.

To send a message of optimism and uplift community members who may have been affected by the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Hy-Vee plans to give away fresh peaches.

Waverly Hy-Vee Store Manager Tony Fuhrmeister said his store will be handing out sacks of peaches Thursday from 10 a.m. until the supplies are gone.

About 1,500 pounds of peaches will be given out in a contactless manner to community members who line up in a designated area close to the garden center.

Fuhrmeister said Hy-Vee workers will help give out  bags, which contain about 19 peaches.

The fruit, produced by SunWest Fruit Co., a privately owned California-based company, will be freshly delivered on Thursday morning.

“We know that a lot of our community members are going through hard times because of Covid-19, and wanted to make sure that people have fresh fruit to enjoy,” Fuhrmeister said.

