Peaches are a refreshing gift in any season, but especially welcome as a sign of good will as businesses reopen gingerly amidst an ongoing fight with the coronavirus.
To send a message of optimism and uplift community members who may have been affected by the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Hy-Vee plans to give away fresh peaches.
Waverly Hy-Vee Store Manager Tony Fuhrmeister said his store will be handing out sacks of peaches Thursday from 10 a.m. until the supplies are gone.
About 1,500 pounds of peaches will be given out in a contactless manner to community members who line up in a designated area close to the garden center.
Fuhrmeister said Hy-Vee workers will help give out bags, which contain about 19 peaches.
The fruit, produced by SunWest Fruit Co., a privately owned California-based company, will be freshly delivered on Thursday morning.
“We know that a lot of our community members are going through hard times because of Covid-19, and wanted to make sure that people have fresh fruit to enjoy,” Fuhrmeister said.