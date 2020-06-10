The Bremer County Fair has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the achievements of the county’s 4-H’ers are expected to be highlighted in some fashion, says Cody Emery, the county’s youth coordinator.
Then on Wednesday afternoon, the Iowa State Fair board announced it would postpone the 2020 edition until 2021.
In Bremer County, there are 362 fourth- through 12th-graders in 4-H, as well as 95 Clover Kids, ranging in age from 5-year-olds to third-graders. In Iowa, one in five youth participate in 4-H.
On Tuesday night, the Bremer County Extension Council, the nine-member body that governs 4-H events and rules, discussed options for proceeding with the exhibits under the coronavirus restrictions in place in the state and in compliance with the insurance guidelines that the council would have to consider.
Typically, that insurance is carried by the fair board, Emery said, but with the cancellation of the fair, the responsibility for the insurance would be transferred onto the council.
Hence the board decided to look into the implications of the insurance before making the final decision about how achievements will be showcased from July 25 to Aug. 1, at the Bremer County Fairgrounds at Memorial Park.
One option is to have a hybrid event. There will not be any in-person contact. What this means for crafts, for instance, is that items like photographs, quilts and woodwork will be displayed at the 4-H Building, and participants will hear the judge’s comments in real time using a 360-degree camera. Livestock will be shown in a socially distant environment, with the 4-H’er and their family in attendance, and once the judging is over, the family and the livestock will leave.
A second option is to have a virtual event. Were this to happen, everything will be online and families will have to upload videos of their livestock into a database.
In May, Emery conducted a survey among participants to determine how a virtual option would fare. About 60% of the 102 respondents said they would not take part in a virtual event.
“The majority said they would not feel comfortable,” he said.
Emery, whose connection to 4-H extends deep into his family roots, said it is sad that the senior class would not have the experience they expected.
Other counties, like Fayette, for instance, have stayed with their original plans to hold the event, according to reporting by our sister paper, the Oelwein Daily Register.
Linn County, on the other hand, had decided to go virtual, and Black Hawk County decided to have its 4-H and FFA fair closed to the public.
Emery said that the shifting environment has put a lot of pressure on organizers. In regular circumstances, he said, he would have plaques and ribbons ordered and in the office in March.
“Now, I have four to five weeks to plan,” he said. “Everything has been put on hold until decisions are made. I am putting the options together so we can have some way to showcase the achievements of the kids.”